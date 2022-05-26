Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

NICOSIA, May 26, 2022 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) ("Atalaya" or "the Company") announces that it will host its 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 at 11:00 a.m. BST at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, located at Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT.

A circular, incorporating the Notice of AGM for 2022, together with forms of proxy and forms of instruction, the 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements and other relevant documents are available on the Company's website at www.atalayamining.com and under the Company's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Shareholders on register on 18 May 2022 are eligible to attend the meeting and vote at the AGM and should refer to the voting instructions set out in the Notice of AGM.

AGM Webcast Details

To ensure that shareholders can follow the proceedings of the AGM, the Company will provide access online through the Investor Meet Company platform. However, shareholders should note that online participation will not constitute attendance at the AGM and therefore cannot vote online. Consequently, shareholders are urged to submit their votes via proxy.

Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM online should register by visiting the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/atalaya-mining-plc/register-investor

Immediately after the formal business of the meeting, the Company will give a corporate update presentation, which will be made available on the Company's website at www.atalayamining.com and shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00 a.m. the day before the meeting or at any time during the AGM.

Contacts:

SEC Newgate UK Elisabeth Cowell / Axaule Shukanayeva / Max Richardson + 44 20 3757 6882 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker) Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron +44 20 7236 1010 Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown +44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

