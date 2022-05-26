Drilling Commences at New Lourdes-Condori Copper Zones at Los Chapitos, Peru

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2022 - Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that core drilling has commenced at the newly permitted Lourdes-Condori zones at its Los Chapitos copper project near the coastal town of Chala in Arequipa Department, Peru ("Los Chapitos"). Near-surface high-grade copper drill targets at Lourdes-Condori are located in permitted areas that have never been drilled. The Company is targeting bulk-scale manto-style copper mineralization to potentially support resource delineation studies at other known copper zones at Los Chapitos.

Chief Geologist Jose Bassan said, "copper oxides have been exposed intermittently along a 175-metre road cut that leads to our first drill target at the Lourdes zone. The exposed mineralization appears to be similar to that of our Adriana zone."

A video explaining the recent copper mineralization exposed in road cuts can be viewed in Video 2 of Exploration Series.

"The very few new copper discoveries made globally over the past ten years have mostly been made at older, known deposits and existing mines," said Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino. "We are stepping out and drilling new greenfield copper targets that, if successful, would be positive for the copper market as a whole, and for Camino shareholders."

Newly opened access road cuts to the proposed drilling target at Lourdes show evidence of copper oxidation along structures and in volcanic vesicles in Breccia and Chocolate Formation volcanics (see Figure 1). The proposed Lourdes drilling area is located approximately 1.4 km north of the Adriana zone, a zone that has demonstrated continuous copper mineralization over significant intercepts (see Video 1 of Exploration Series). Additional road construction is underway to provide access to two other copper target areas at Condori and Gallinazo (see Figure 2).

Figure 1. Oxidized copper showings along new road cut to drill pad.

Figure 2. Lourdes, Gallinazo and Condori 2022 drilling targets.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. Camino is also permitting its acquired Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project towards a planned exploration drilling program in 2022. In addition, the Company has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose Bassan MAusIMM (CP) 227922, MSc. Geologist, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

