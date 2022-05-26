Silver X Announces Filing of Audited Financial Statements and MD&A and Provides MCTO Update

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2022 - Silver X Mining Corp. (TSX-V:AGX) (OTCQB:AGXPF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company`s auditors have completed their work in respect of the audit of the Company's annual financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Audited Statements") and the Company has now filed the Audited Statements, the related management's discussion and analysis and the required CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Issuer Statements") with the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") and the Alberta Securities Commission. The Issuer Statements are available at www.sedar.com.

As previously announced, the BCSC granted a management cease trade order ("MCTO") on May 4, 2022 ordering that all trading by specified insiders of the Company in the securities of the Company cease until the Issuer Statements are filed and the Executive Director of the BCSC revokes the MCTO. Now that the specified default has been remedied, the Company will be seeking a revocation of the MCTO from the Executive Director.

The Company expects that this default correction announcement is its last reporting obligation required by National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders of the Canadian Securities Administrators in relation to the specified default with respect to the Issuer Statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OF Silver X Mining Corp.

Jose M. Garcia Jimenez

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Silver X Mining Corp.

José M. Garcia, CEO

+ 1 604 358 13682 | j.garcia@silverxmining.com

