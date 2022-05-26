Notice of Annual General Meeting

26 May 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces that the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") will be held at 3.00 p.m. BST on Tuesday 21 June 2022 at the Company's registered office at The Orchard Centre, 14 Station Road, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7LL, United Kingdom.

The Notice of Meeting, Annual Report & Accounts and Form of Proxy have been posted to all registered shareholders on 25 May 2022. These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.altus-strategies.com and under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Record Date for the Notice of Meeting, the Beneficial Ownership Determination Date and the Record Date for Voting (if applicable) is 12 May 2022.

The resolutions that will be proposed at the Meeting are as follows.

1. Ordinary Business: Approval of Annual Report and Accounts

That the Company's annual accounts (financial statements) for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, together with the report of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the auditors' report on those accounts be received and adopted.

2. Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

David Netherway

3. Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Steven Poulton

4. Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Matthew Grainger

5. Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Robert Milroy

6. Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Michael Winn

7. Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Karim Nasr

8. Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Gérard De Hert

9. Ordinary Business: Appointment of Auditors

That PKF Littlejohn LLP be reappointed as the Company's auditors.

10. Ordinary Business: Remuneration

That the Directors be authorised to determine the auditors' remuneration.

11. Ordinary Business: Confirmation of share options scheme

That the Company's 2019 share option scheme be re-confirmed, ratified and approved.

12. Ordinary Business: Allotment of securities

That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "2006 Act"), to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot Relevant Securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £5,866,083.90.

13. Ordinary Business: Disapplication of pre-emption rights

That, subject to the passing of resolution 12, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the 2006 Act, to allot equity securities (as defined by section 560 of the 2006 Act) for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £4,399,562.93.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc Steven Poulton, Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767 E-mail: info@altus-strategies.com SP Angel (Nominated Adviser) Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel (Broker) Grant Barker Rob Rees Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471 Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0535 Shard Capital (Broker) Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9927 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR) Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512 E-mail: altus@yellowjerseypr.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is an income generating mining royalty company, with a diversified portfolio of production, pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties has attracted key institutional investor backing. Altus has established a global portfolio comprising 33 royalty interests and 27 project interests across nine countries and nine metals. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

