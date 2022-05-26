Bear Creek Mining Clarifies Public Disclosure For the Mercedes Mine

Vancouver, May 26, 2022 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") the Company today has been placed on the Reporting Issuers in Default List (the "Default List").

Bear Creek understands that it has been placed on the Default List as a result of the BCSC's concerns regarding the credentials of certain independent third party consultants to act as qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in respect of certain chapters of the technical report dated April 22, 2022 and entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora, Mexico" (the "2022 Mercedes Report"). The 2022 Mercedes Report was filed on April 22, 2022 following the Company's acquisition of the Mercedes mine.

The Company has undertaken to provide alternative qualified persons to take responsibility for the chapters of the technical report co-authored by the consultants in question and to prepare and file an amended technical report on the Mercedes mine (the "Amended Mercedes Report"). Bear Creek estimates that the Amended Mercedes Report will be filed within approximately 30 days. Pending the filing of the Amended Mercedes Report, the estimates of mineral reserves and resources set out in the Company's press release dated April 22, 2022 and the disclosure related to the Mercedes mine contained in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 26, 2022 are not supported by a compliant technical report, contrary to NI 43-101. Although the Mercedes mine continues to produce according to the mine plan, the estimates and disclosure contained in the Company's April 22, 2022 press release and April 26, 2022 Annual Information Form in respect of the Mercedes mine should not be relied on until they have been verified and supported by an amended technical report.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Bear Creek's operations at the Mercedes mine are overseen by, and pertinent disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by, Andrew Swarthout, a director of the Company and a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining is a precious metals producer with a world-class development asset. Our Corani silver-lead-zinc deposit in Puno, Peru is one of the largest fully permitted silver deposits in the world and is highlighted by its substantial reserves and resources, overwhelming community support, 15-year mine life and low All-In-Sustaining Costs. Our Mercedes gold-silver mine in Sonora, Mexico, acquired in April 2022, is a cash flow generating gold mine with a strong track record of reserve replacement and exciting blue sky exploration potential.

