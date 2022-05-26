Madi Minerals Announces New CFO and New Director

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2022 - Madi Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Madi") (CSE:MADI) announces the appointment of Leon Ho/CPA as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. The Company further announces Nancy Kawazoe has resigned as Chief Financial Officer, Director and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Management would like to thank Nancy for her services and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

The Company also announces the appointment of Michael England to its Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

About Madi Minerals Ltd.

Madi Minerals Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration on the Georgina Project. The Georgina Property consists of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 2,069 ha approximately 20 km south of the coastal town of Sayward; 105 km north of Campbell River on Vancouver Island, within the Nanaimo Mining Division.

For more information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated March 18, 2022, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Gary Musil

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone #604-787-7356

Email: gmusil@outlook.com

