TANTALEX Announces Name Change from Tantalex Resources Corporation to Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation

Toronto, May 26, 2022 - Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) (FSE:1T0) ("Tantalex" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that its common shares has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under its new name "Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation" from " Tantalex Resources Corp. ".

The name change was approved during the Corporation's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on May 2, 2022. The CSE has published on May 25, 2022 a bulletin announcing the effective date of Tantalex's new name, being May 26, 2022, following the posting of all required documents pursuant to Policy 9 of the CSE. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers will change to CA87588D1087 and 87588D108 respectively.

About Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation

Tantalex is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of lithium, tin, tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Corporation is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although Tantalex believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Tantalex disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

