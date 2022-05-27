International Prospect Ventures Ltd.: Annual Meeting Reminder

Val-d'Or, May 27, 2022 - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) ("International Prospect" or the "Company") provides a reminder that the Company's annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") is scheduled for Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern time). Given the continuing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, considerations regarding the health and safety of the Company's employees, shareholders and other stakeholders, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance by one of the methods described in the 2022 management information circular ("2022 MIC"). The Company also encourages shareholders to attend the Meeting via teleconference by following the registration instructions, as outlined in the 2022 MIC. The Company requests that shareholders return their completed proxies or voting instructions by the proxy cut-off date, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern time). The 2022 MIC and related materials will be available on the Company's website and on SEDAR. Meeting materials are also being sent directly to shareholders.

Martin Walter and Jason Libenson are not standing for re-election as directors, and their terms of office will expire at the Meeting. The Company wishes to thank them for their contributions and service to the Company and its stakeholders.

About International Prospect Ventures Ltd.

International Prospect Ventures is a junior mineral exploration company that holds interests in mining claims (and is continuing to acquire additional interests) located in the Pilbara, Western Australia, within an area Southeast of Karratha, where multiple early-stage gold discoveries have been reported. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Porcupine Miracle Gold Prospect, consisting of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Beartooth Island Uranium Prospect, near Uranium City, Saskatchewan, a 100% interest in the Elliot Lake group of uranium properties, and a 100% interest in the Matoush-Otish Mountain Uranium Prospect. International Prospect Ventures continues to evaluate additional opportunities.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan

Executive Chairman

2864 chemin Sullivan

Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 819-824-2808

Email: glenn.mullan@valdormining.com

Website: www.iprospectventures.ca

