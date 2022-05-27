C3 Metals to Commence Drilling Copper-Gold Porphyry Targets in Jamaica

Toronto, May 27, 2022 - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 5,000 metre drilling program at the Company's 100% owned Bellas Gate copper-gold porphyry project in Jamaica will commence this weekend.

Drilling is designed to test multiple porphyry copper targets identified within the regionally significant Crawl River Fault zone. Drilling will also target epithermal gold prospects on the property (Figure 1). Twelve porphyry systems and multiple epithermal occurrences have been identified in the project area to date.

Program Highlights

The Epidote Ridge prospect area is located within the Bellas Gate SEPL and specifically within Porphyry Alley, a cluster of porphyries along the Crawl River Fault Zone (Figure 2)

Epidote Ridge is the first drill target, an interpreted preserved porphyry centre linked to porphyry copper-gold prospects known as Connors, Geo Hill and Camel Hill

Strong copper-gold mineralization intersected at Connors, Geo Hill and Camel prospects is interpreted to converge beneath Epidote Ridge

Shallow historic drilling at Connors and Camel Hill intersected good copper and gold grades as highlighted below (full details included in press release of March 24, 2022)

Connors results:

114.0m @ 0.69% Cu, 0.52 g/t Au in CON-14-004 (from 28.0m) [1]

84.0m @ 1.00% Cu, 0.77 g/t Au in CON-14-005 (from 14.0m) 1

Camel Hill results:

137.2m @ 0.56% Cu, 0.25g/t Au in CAM92-01 (from surface) 1

85.0m @ 0.52% Cu, 0.25g/t Au in CAM92-05 (from 3.40m) 1

Post Eidote Ridge drilling, the rig will test other high potential porphyry prospects, including Coffee, Lucky Valley, Geo Hill and White Rock Ridge, followed by epithermal copper-gold-silver targets at Charing Cross and Stamford Hill

Kevin Tomlinson, President & CEO of C3 Metals, commented, "On March 24th, 2022 we announced our 2022 exploration drilling program in Jamaica. We are excited to commence drilling on a number of untested copper-gold porphyry systems and historic mine workings with impressive copper mineralization but limited multi-discipline exploration. This initial program will test multiple high potential prospects starting at Epidote Ridge, one of our most compelling targets. On completion of the first hole, the drill rig will move to test additional porphyry and epithermal targets along Porphyry Alley and the parallel spatially associated Epithermal Copper-Gold Corridor."





Figure 1: Jamaican Exclusive Prospecting Licenses ("SEPLs") and the Crawl River Fault Zone



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image1fullfinal.jpg

Details of the Drilling Program

Over the past year, the Company compiled all historical exploration data on its Jamaican Exclusive Prospecting Licenses ("SEPLs") and refined the geological and mineralization models for Bellas Gate (Figure 2). The review identified significant porphyry copper-gold potential beneath Epidote Ridge, where down dip extensions of the Connors and Camel porphyry copper-gold deposits are interpreted to converge.

Epidote Ridge is characterized by intense epidote alteration over a nine square kilometre area and is associated with highly anomalous copper in soil geochemistry and coincident magnetic and IP chargeability features at depth (Figure 3). The geochemical and geophysical signatures at Geo Hill, Camel Hill and Connors are similar to Epidote Ridge, making it the most compelling and highest priority porphyry drill target in Bellas Gate.





Figure 2. Porphyry Alley on the Bellas Gate Project showing Epidote Ridge, Connors and Camel Hill



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%202%20full.jpg









Figure 3: Coincident magnetic (top) and IP Chargeability (bottom) anomalies beneath Epidote Ridge



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%203%20full.jpg

For additional information, contact: Kevin Tomlinson, President & CEO

+1 416 841 5122 or ktomlinson@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Half core samples are analysed by 4-Acid digest ICP-MS finish for 60 elements, including pathfinder REE elements with pulps from samples reporting greater than 1.0% copper being re-assayed by the ore grade method. Gold is analysed by 30g Fire Assay AAS finish, with pulps from samples reporting greater than 5ppm re-assayed by 1kg Screen Fire Assay. The Company inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control.

COVID-19 Protocols

The Company continues to implement its COVID-19 safety protocols at site to ensure the safety of employees and the communities surrounding the Jasperoide project area.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

[1] References for Historic Data: Data from the above drill results are historical results and it is unknown what type of quality-control programs were performed at the time. The QP also advises that true width of the above results cannot be determined at this time.

