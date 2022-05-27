Frontline Announces Reinstatement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, May 27, 2022 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) ("Frontline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the application for reinstatement of trading of the Company's common shares (the "Shares"). The Exchange suspended trading in the Shares because of the cease trade order (the "CTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 6, 2022 for the delay in the filing of the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and associated officer certificates for the Company's financial year ended December 31, 2021. The CTO was revoked on May 9, 2022.

The Shares will reinstate trading on the Exchange at the opening of trading May 30, 2022. As a condition to reinstatement, the Company has committed to adding an independent Director to its Board within 90 days, in order to be in compliance with TSX-V Exchange's requirements'.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's core properties include the Crooked Pine Gold Project (Ontario), Copperlode Project (Ontario), the Flint Lake and Kakagi Lake Gold Project (Ontario), and the Route 109 Gold Project and the NE Bachelor Lake Gold Project which are both in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) in order to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

"Walter Henry" Walter Henry, President & CEO Frontline Gold Corp. Contact: Walter Henry Phone: (416) 861-9090 Email: info@frontlinegold.com Website: www.frontlinegold.com Frontline Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FGC) 372 Bay Street, Suite 301 Toronto, Ontario M5H 2W9

