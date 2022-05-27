First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting

Vancouver, May 27, 2022 - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general and special meeting held on May 26, 2022.

A total of 125,762,791 shares were represented at the meeting, being 48.09% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders approved all matters brought before the meeting as follows:

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Dir ec tor Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Keith Neumeyer 87,937,413 99.35% 572,531 0.65% Marjorie Co 87,178,202 98.50% 1,331,743 1.50% Thomas Fudge, Jr. 86,268,760 97.47% 2,241,185 2.53% Ana Lopez 86,860,746 98.14% 1,649,199 1.86% Raymond Polman 85,817,751 96.96% 2,692,193 3.04% Jean Des Rivières 87,179,402 98.50% 1,330,543 1.50% Colette Rustad 87,808,249 99.21% 701,695 0.7 9 %





Raymond Polman was newly elected to the board of directors at the meeting. Mr. Polman has over 28 years of public accounting and corporate finance experience in the Canadian and US financial markets and was previously the Chief Financial Officer for the Company between 2007 to 2021. Prior to First Majestic, Mr. Polman had been a Chief Financial Officer for six years with a number of publicly-traded high technology companies, prior to which he served several years as the Director of Finance for Rescan Environmental, a large privately owned company serving the global mining community. Mr. Polman has a Bachelor of Science (Economics) Degree from the University of Victoria and he is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia.

LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

The long-term incentive plan of the Company as outlined in the Circular was approved by a majority vote of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy as follows:

Vot e s For % For Votes Against % Against 73,678,247 85.02% 12,984,094 14 . 98 %

SAY ON PAY ADVISORY VOTE

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 53,805,870 60.79% 34,704,076 39.21%

In addition, the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors for the Company and setting the total number of directors to seven, as outlined in the Circular, were also approved by a majority vote of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy. Douglas Penrose was not a nominee for re-election as a director as he has fulfilled his term under the Director Tenure Policy.

