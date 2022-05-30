VANCOUVER, May 30, 2022 - Mawson Gold Ltd.("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (OTC PINK:MWSNF) reports that its majority-owned Australian subsidiary,Southern Cross Gold Ltd("SXG"), has reported an outstanding drill result from its 100% owned Sunday Creek property, Victoria, Australia. Mawson owns 60.3% of SXG following its recent initial public offering ("IPO") on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

Highlights for Mawson Shareholders:

119.2 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb) from 106.8 m in hole SDDSC033, including: 64.0 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb) from 110.7 m 39.0 m @ 6.8 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb) from 179.0 m

Higher grade zones included: 5.1 m @ 20.3 g/t AuEq (17.7 g/t Au and 1.6% Sb) from 160.5 m 2.3 m @ 32.0 g/t AuEq (26.2 g/t Au and 3.7% Sb) from 184.0 m 5.2 m @ 22.3 g/t AuEq (14.7 g/t Au and 4.8% Sb) from 189.9 m

Follow up drilling to prioritize this zone. Assays from the last 3 pre-IPO drilled holes are pending.

Mawson owns 60.3% of SXG, which raised A$9.1 million in SXG's recent IPO to fund an expected 24-month Victorian exploration program.

Mawson's share of SXG has a market capitalization of ~C$55.4 million based on SXG's 30th May closing price of A$0.65 per share - up 225% on its previous close.

Ivan Fairhall, Mawson CEO, states: "This hole speaks for itself in terms of the quality of SXG's Sunday Creek discovery - a standout for both the project and the Victorian Goldfields in terms of width and grade - and the continuity observed augurs very well for the potential of the project.

Our holding in SXG very clearly strengthens Mawson's asset base and we are positioned extremely well as the majority shareholder in this exciting new gold exploration company. With assays pending from both Sunday Creek, as well as the maiden drill program at Skellefteå North in Sweden, Mawson shareholders enjoy considerable near term exploration catalysts to complement later stage economic studies, which are in progress at our 100% owned +1Moz AuEq inferred resource at Rajapalot in Finland."

Drill Hole Discussion

Southern Cross reports that Drill SDDSC033 was drilled to test a 120m gap between two mineralized shoots to the west of the Apollo shaft between drill hole VCRC007 (28 m @ 3.0 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (3.3 g/t AuEq) from 62.0m) located 60 m up-plunge from SDDSC033 and MDDSC012 (10.4 m @ 5.4 g/t Au and 1.1% Sb (7.0 g/t AuEq) from 203.0m), located 40 m down-plunge.

Within SDDSC033, three mineralized shoots join to form a "blow out" of the mineralized zone within altered siltstones, dioritic dykes and dyke-related breccias. The host for mineralization is a zone of intensely altered white mica-pyritic siltstones, and white mica-pyrite-carbonate altered dyke rocks. As is typical for epizonal deposits like Fosterville and Costerfield, gold (sometimes visible) at Sunday Creek is hosted in quartz and carbonate veins, with a later intense stibnite-bearing vein and breccia overprint. A large arsenic anomaly is associated with the gold mineralization. The orientation of the Apollo Shoot(s) are approximately 80 degrees dip towards 020 degrees azimuth, correlating with the intersection of the sub-vertical 330 degree striking mineralised veins and the steep east-west striking, north dipping dioritic dyke and related intrusive breccia.

In summary SDDSC033 reported here intersected:

119.2 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb) from 106.8 m in hole SDDSC033 (0.1 g/t AuEq over 3 m lower cut), including 64.0 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb) from 110.7 m 39.0 m @ 6.8 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb) from 179.0 m

Higher grade zones included: 5.1 m @ 20.3 g/t AuEq (17.7 g/t Au and 1.6% Sb) from 160.5 m 2.3 m @ 32.0 g/t AuEq (26.2 g/t Au and 3.7% Sb) from 184.0 m 5.2 m @ 22.3 g/t AuEq (14.7 g/t Au and 4.8% Sb) from 189.9 m



A total of 8 high-grade intersections >30g/t Au were intersected, and these are:

0.3 m @ 120.6 g/t AuEq (119.5 g/t Au and 0.7% Sb) from 161.0 m

0.2 m @ 58.2 g/t AuEq (57.3 g/t Au and 0.6% Sb) from 161.5 m

0.1 m @ 45.4 g/t AuEq (34.3 g/t Au and 7.0% Sb) from 161.9 m

0.3 m @ 52.8 g/t AuEq (51.6 g/t Au and 0.8% Sb) from 165.3 m

0.9 m @ 41.8 g/t AuEq (35.4 g/t Au and 4.0% Sb) from 180.6 m

0.8 m @ 65.8 g/t AuEq (54.7 g/t Au and 7.0% Sb) from 184.0 m

0.8 m @ 58.2g/t AuEq (39.7 g/t Au and 11.7% Sb) from 192.2 m

0.8 m @ 58.2 g/t AuEq (38.4 g/t Au and 7.1% Sb) from 194.3 m

Sunday Creek now has thirteen (13) >100 AuEq g/t x m holes now intersected (Figure 1). Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike. A 10 km mineralized trend that extends beyond the drill area is defined by historic workings and soil sampling at Sunday Creek where exploration drilling has never been undertaken and offers potential future upside.

Southern Cross has continued to drill at Sunday Creek over the last three months during the IPO process, drilling 10 holes for 2,278m completed and one hole in progress. With seven holes assayed and reported (MDDSC027, SDDSC028-33), drill core from three further holes (SDD034-36) has been forwarded to the assay laboratory and geochemical assay results will be released as announcements to ASX after being received from the laboratory.

Figures 1-3 show plan, longitudinal and cross section views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised interval is interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness. All drill results quoted have a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over a 2.0m width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0m applied unless otherwise stated.

Additional information may be found in Southern Cross' news release dated May 30, 2022, and on its website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

C$ conversions of A$ values completed at an exchange rate of 1.10.

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Sunday Creek is = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%) based on assumed prices of gold US$1,700/oz Au and antimony US$8,500/metal tonne, and total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony. Given the geological similarities of the projects, this formula has been adopted to align to TSX listed Mandalay Resources Ltd Technical Report dated 25 March 2022 on its Costerfield project, which is located 54 km from Sunday Creek and which historically processed mineralization from the property.

Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Rajapalot = Au+(Co/1005) based on assumed prices of cobalt US$23.07/lb and gold US$1,590/oz. Details of Mawson's Inferred Mineral Resource can be read in the Company's news release dated August 26, 2021.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. is an exploration and development company with its flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland now entering technical study stages to de-risk its inferred resource and exploration growth program. Alongside ongoing exploration at Rajapalot, Mawson holds an option to earn up to 85% in the Skelleftea Gold Project in Sweden. Mawson also has a significant majority interest in the ownership or joint venture into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km² in Victoria, Australia, through Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross"), which shares have successfully listed on the ASX. Mawson currently holds 60.3% ownership interest in Southern Cross. Mawson's holdings in Southern Cross are escrowed until May 16, 2024.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants Southern Cross a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometre tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

Figure 1: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing locations of drillholes for results reported in this announcement.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek cross section along the Apollo shoot looking towards 020 degrees showing continuity of wide and high-grade mineralization down to 335 metres vertically below surface.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek longitudinal section showing individual shoots defined to date and grad x width pierce points of drillholes. Broad arrows show indicative mineralized shoots. Greater than 100g/t AuEq * m intersections shown by red circles.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for drillholes reported in this announcement.

Hole_ID Hole Size Depth (m) Prospect East North Elevation Azimuth Plunge GDA94_Z55 GDA94_Z55 SDDSC033 HQ 246.1 Apollo 331172 5867842 306.3 245 -51.5

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported in this announcement using two intersection criteria

5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1m

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC033 118.5 119.0 0.5 9.3 0.6 10.2 SDDSC033 148.9 149.4 0.5 16.4 0.0 16.5 SDDSC033 151.0 153.5 2.5 5.8 0.2 6.2 SDDSC033 154.7 154.9 0.2 24.0 0.1 24.0 SDDSC033 160.5 165.6 5.1 17.7 1.6 20.3 SDDSC033 180.6 181.5 0.9 35.4 4.0 41.8 SDDSC033 184.0 186.3 2.3 26.2 3.7 32.0 SDDSC033 189.9 195.1 5.2 14.7 4.8 22.3

0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2m

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC033 110.7 174.7 64.0 2.7 0.2 3.0 SDDSC033 179.0 218.0 39.0 5.2 1.0 6.8

0.1 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3m

Hole_ID from (m) to (m) Width (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC033 106.8 226.0 119.2 3.2 0.4 3.9

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC033 in this announcement.

Hole_ID from (m) to (m) Width (m) Au g/t Sb% SDDSC033 5 6.0 1.0 0.02 0.00 SDDSC033 16 17.0 1.0 0.03 0.00 SDDSC033 17 18.0 1.0 0.04 0.04 SDDSC033 18 19.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 19 20.0 1.0 0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 20 21.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 21 22.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 28.8 29.8 1.0 0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 29.8 30.5 0.7 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 30.5 31.3 0.8 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 31.3 32.0 0.7 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 32 33.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 33 34.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 34 35.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 35 36.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 36 37.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 37 38.0 1.0 0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 38 39.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 39 40.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 40 41.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 41 42.5 1.5 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 42.5 43.1 0.6 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 43.1 44.1 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 47.5 49.0 1.5 0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 55 56.0 1.0 0.02 0.00 SDDSC033 56 57.0 1.0 0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 57 58.0 1.0 0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 58 59.0 1.0 0.03 0.00 SDDSC033 59 59.7 0.7 0.03 0.00 SDDSC033 59.7 60.6 0.9 0.36 0.01 SDDSC033 60.6 61.4 0.8 0.02 0.00 SDDSC033 61.4 62.1 0.7 0.83 0.02 SDDSC033 62.1 63.1 1.0 0.49 0.01 SDDSC033 63.1 64.0 0.9 0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 64 64.6 0.6 0.05 0.00 SDDSC033 64.6 65.5 0.9 0.01 0.01 SDDSC033 65.5 66.5 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 66.5 67.0 0.5 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 67 68.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 68 69.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 83 84.0 1.0 0.06 0.00 SDDSC033 84 85.0 1.0 0.06 0.00 SDDSC033 85 86.0 1.0 0.06 0.00 SDDSC033 86 87.0 1.0 0.04 0.00 SDDSC033 87 88.0 1.0 0.03 0.00 SDDSC033 88 89.0 1.0 0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 89 90.0 1.0 0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 90 91.0 1.0 0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 91 91.7 0.7 0.17 0.00 SDDSC033 91.7 92.6 0.9 0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 92.6 93.2 0.6 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 93.2 94.3 1.1 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 94.3 95.1 0.8 0.11 0.00 SDDSC033 95.1 95.5 0.4 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 95.5 96.3 0.8 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 96.3 97.0 0.7 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 97 98.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 98 98.9 0.9 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 98.9 99.3 0.4 0.04 0.00 SDDSC033 99.3 100.3 1.0 0.03 0.00 SDDSC033 100.3 101.0 0.7 0.08 0.00 SDDSC033 101 102.0 1.0 0.04 0.00 SDDSC033 102 102.8 0.8 0.09 0.00 SDDSC033 102.8 103.5 0.7 0.04 0.00 SDDSC033 103.5 104.5 1.0 0.09 0.00 SDDSC033 104.5 105.4 0.9 0.04 0.00 SDDSC033 105.4 106.1 0.7 0.03 0.00 SDDSC033 106.1 106.8 0.7 0.07 0.00 SDDSC033 106.8 107.8 1.0 0.19 0.00 SDDSC033 107.8 108.7 0.9 0.17 0.00 SDDSC033 108.7 109.7 1.0 0.19 0.00 SDDSC033 109.7 110.7 1.0 0.16 0.00 SDDSC033 110.7 111.1 0.4 0.38 0.00 SDDSC033 111.1 112.0 0.9 0.16 0.00 SDDSC033 112 113.0 1.0 0.07 0.00 SDDSC033 113 114.0 1.0 0.50 0.00 SDDSC033 114 115.0 1.0 0.29 0.17 SDDSC033 115 115.5 0.5 1.70 1.04 SDDSC033 115.5 116.5 1.0 0.38 0.02 SDDSC033 116.5 117.5 1.0 0.39 0.00 SDDSC033 117.5 118.5 1.0 1.00 0.05 SDDSC033 118.5 119.0 0.5 9.27 0.56 SDDSC033 119 120.0 1.0 0.79 0.01 SDDSC033 120 120.4 0.4 0.63 0.00 SDDSC033 120.4 120.8 0.4 0.77 0.00 SDDSC033 120.8 121.2 0.4 0.23 0.00 SDDSC033 121.2 121.9 0.7 0.50 0.00 SDDSC033 121.9 122.4 0.5 0.61 0.13 SDDSC033 122.4 122.8 0.4 0.89 0.78 SDDSC033 122.8 123.5 0.7 0.36 0.00 SDDSC033 123.5 124.5 1.0 0.66 0.00 SDDSC033 124.5 125.5 1.0 0.74 0.00 SDDSC033 125.5 126.4 0.9 0.46 0.01 SDDSC033 126.4 126.7 0.3 0.29 0.39 SDDSC033 126.7 128.7 2.0 0.60 0.01 SDDSC033 128.7 129.2 0.5 1.07 0.01 SDDSC033 129.2 129.5 0.3 0.51 0.00 SDDSC033 129.5 130.4 0.9 0.45 0.00 SDDSC033 130.4 131.3 0.9 0.77 0.01 SDDSC033 131.3 131.7 0.4 0.16 0.00 SDDSC033 131.7 132.6 0.9 0.60 0.00 SDDSC033 132.6 133.6 1.0 1.82 0.26 SDDSC033 133.6 134.5 0.9 0.80 0.01 SDDSC033 134.5 135.5 1.0 0.87 0.01 SDDSC033 135.5 136.5 1.0 0.62 0.00 SDDSC033 136.5 137.0 0.5 1.13 0.00 SDDSC033 137 137.5 0.5 0.13 0.00 SDDSC033 137.5 137.9 0.4 0.20 0.00 SDDSC033 137.9 138.3 0.4 1.46 0.00 SDDSC033 138.3 139.0 0.7 0.06 0.00 SDDSC033 139 139.6 0.6 0.29 0.01 SDDSC033 139.6 139.9 0.3 1.30 0.20 SDDSC033 139.9 140.2 0.3 0.30 0.00 SDDSC033 140.2 140.8 0.6 0.58 0.01 SDDSC033 140.8 141.5 0.7 0.60 0.01 SDDSC033 141.5 142.0 0.5 1.92 0.16 SDDSC033 142 143.0 1.0 0.57 0.00 SDDSC033 143 143.5 0.5 0.72 0.13 SDDSC033 143.5 144.0 0.5 1.41 0.12 SDDSC033 144 145.0 1.0 0.65 0.01 SDDSC033 145 146.0 1.0 0.69 0.01 SDDSC033 146 147.0 1.0 0.06 0.01 SDDSC033 147 148.0 1.0 0.18 0.01 SDDSC033 148 148.9 0.9 1.24 0.03 SDDSC033 148.9 149.4 0.5 16.40 0.04 SDDSC033 149.4 151.0 1.6 3.77 0.09 SDDSC033 151 151.2 0.2 7.09 0.04 SDDSC033 151.2 151.4 0.2 0.79 0.06 SDDSC033 151.35 152.0 0.7 2.22 0.51 SDDSC033 152 152.3 0.3 18.25 0.18 SDDSC033 152.3 152.9 0.6 1.95 0.09 SDDSC033 152.9 153.1 0.2 13.85 0.42 SDDSC033 153.05 153.5 0.5 6.38 0.01 SDDSC033 153.5 154.0 0.5 2.64 0.08 SDDSC033 154 154.4 0.4 2.26 0.20 SDDSC033 154.4 154.7 0.3 3.41 0.02 SDDSC033 154.7 154.9 0.2 23.95 0.06 SDDSC033 154.85 155.6 0.8 1.03 0.01 SDDSC033 155.6 155.9 0.3 1.25 0.01 SDDSC033 155.9 156.2 0.3 0.83 1.29 SDDSC033 156.2 157.0 0.8 1.04 0.03 SDDSC033 157 157.9 0.9 0.69 0.01 SDDSC033 157.9 158.5 0.6 2.40 0.27 SDDSC033 158.5 159.0 0.5 0.43 0.02 SDDSC033 159 159.5 0.5 3.49 0.03 SDDSC033 159.5 160.0 0.5 2.64 0.28 SDDSC033 160 160.5 0.5 2.40 0.14 SDDSC033 160.5 160.9 0.4 8.53 7.18 SDDSC033 160.85 161.0 0.2 16.90 0.03 SDDSC033 161 161.3 0.3 119.48 0.71 SDDSC033 161.3 161.5 0.2 13.90 0.92 SDDSC033 161.5 161.7 0.2 57.25 0.62 SDDSC033 161.7 161.9 0.2 10.22 1.96 SDDSC033 161.9 162.0 0.1 34.30 7.02 SDDSC033 162 162.7 0.7 2.15 0.50 SDDSC033 162.7 163.0 0.3 3.81 0.41 SDDSC033 163 163.5 0.5 13.00 2.06 SDDSC033 163.5 164.5 1.0 4.18 2.31 SDDSC033 164.5 165.3 0.8 0.63 0.01 SDDSC033 165.3 165.6 0.3 51.55 0.76 SDDSC033 165.6 166.5 0.9 1.15 0.20 SDDSC033 166.5 167.0 0.5 3.32 0.25 SDDSC033 167 167.8 0.8 0.26 0.00 SDDSC033 167.8 168.2 0.4 0.01 0.02 SDDSC033 168.2 169.0 0.8 0.24 0.01 SDDSC033 169 169.5 0.5 4.34 0.01 SDDSC033 169.5 170.6 1.1 0.41 0.02 SDDSC033 170.6 171.3 0.7 0.53 0.03 SDDSC033 171.3 171.9 0.6 0.47 0.01 SDDSC033 171.9 172.7 0.8 1.44 0.38 SDDSC033 172.7 173.2 0.5 3.80 0.08 SDDSC033 173.2 173.6 0.4 1.10 0.01 SDDSC033 173.6 174.7 1.1 0.47 0.01 SDDSC033 174.7 175.0 0.3 0.06 0.01 SDDSC033 175 175.5 0.5 0.03 0.01 SDDSC033 175.5 176.0 0.5 0.07 0.01 SDDSC033 176 177.0 1.0 0.11 0.01 SDDSC033 177 178.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 178 179.0 1.0 0.18 0.06 SDDSC033 179 179.9 0.9 0.75 0.03 SDDSC033 179.9 180.6 0.7 0.60 0.11 SDDSC033 180.6 181.5 0.9 35.40 4.03 SDDSC033 181.5 182.4 0.9 3.41 0.17 SDDSC033 182.4 183.1 0.7 2.24 0.05 SDDSC033 183.1 183.5 0.4 1.47 0.20 SDDSC033 183.5 184.0 0.5 1.55 0.11 SDDSC033 184 184.8 0.8 54.70 7.04 SDDSC033 184.8 185.5 0.7 18.00 0.50 SDDSC033 185.5 186.3 0.8 4.99 3.02 SDDSC033 186.3 186.9 0.6 1.64 0.24 SDDSC033 186.9 187.9 1.0 1.72 0.17 SDDSC033 187.9 188.9 1.0 0.54 0.01 SDDSC033 188.9 189.9 1.0 1.65 0.03 SDDSC033 189.9 190.9 1.0 4.72 3.07 SDDSC033 190.9 191.5 0.6 4.51 1.43 SDDSC033 191.5 192.2 0.7 4.40 8.40 SDDSC033 192.2 193.0 0.8 39.70 11.70 SDDSC033 193.0 194.0 1.0 1.81 0.06 SDDSC033 194.0 194.3 0.3 4.95 0.46 SDDSC033 194.3 195.1 0.8 38.35 7.12 SDDSC033 195.1 196.0 0.9 2.88 0.06 SDDSC033 196.0 196.4 0.4 2.82 0.11 SDDSC033 196.4 196.7 0.3 1.76 0.05 SDDSC033 196.7 197.4 0.7 1.10 0.01 SDDSC033 197.4 198.0 0.6 0.45 0.01 SDDSC033 198.0 199.0 1.0 0.17 0.00 SDDSC033 199.0 200.0 1.0 0.26 0.01 SDDSC033 200.0 201.0 1.0 0.76 0.00 SDDSC033 201.0 201.9 0.9 1.97 0.00 SDDSC033 201.9 202.9 1.0 1.34 0.01 SDDSC033 202.9 203.9 1.0 0.31 0.00 SDDSC033 203.9 205.2 1.3 0.32 0.01 SDDSC033 205.2 205.5 0.3 0.20 0.02 SDDSC033 205.5 206.0 0.5 0.23 0.01 SDDSC033 206.0 206.7 0.7 0.24 0.00 SDDSC033 206.7 207.7 1.0 1.48 0.00 SDDSC033 207.7 208.6 0.9 0.65 0.01 SDDSC033 208.6 209.6 1.0 2.93 0.01 SDDSC033 209.6 210.4 0.8 1.03 0.01 SDDSC033 210.4 211.5 1.1 1.73 0.01 SDDSC033 211.5 212.0 0.5 1.93 0.03 SDDSC033 212.0 213.0 1.0 0.72 0.03 SDDSC033 213.0 213.6 0.6 1.61 1.44 SDDSC033 213.6 214.0 0.4 0.01 0.01 SDDSC033 214.0 214.8 0.8 0.33 0.04 SDDSC033 214.8 215.4 0.6 0.05 0.03 SDDSC033 215.4 216.1 0.7 0.48 0.02 SDDSC033 216.1 217.0 0.9 0.11 0.01 SDDSC033 217.0 218.0 1.0 0.32 1.36 SDDSC033 218.0 219.0 1.0 0.01 0.06 SDDSC033 219.0 220.0 1.0 0.25 0.01 SDDSC033 220.0 221.0 1.0 -0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 221.0 222.0 1.0 -0.01 0.01 SDDSC033 222.0 223.0 1.0 -0.01 0.01 SDDSC033 223.0 224.0 1.0 0.26 0.00 SDDSC033 224.0 225.0 1.0 0.13 0.11 SDDSC033 225.0 226.0 1.0 0.14 0.02 SDDSC033 226.0 227.0 1.0 0.02 0.01 SDDSC033 227.0 227.9 0.9 -0.01 0.01 SDDSC033 227.9 228.7 0.8 0.01 0.00 SDDSC033 228.7 229.5 0.8 0.04 0.01 SDDSC033 229.5 230.4 0.9 0.03 0.01 SDDSC033 230.4 231.0 0.6 0.52 0.00 SDDSC033 231.0 232.0 1.0 0.20 0.00 SDDSC033 232.0 232.9 0.9 0.03 0.00 SDDSC033 232.9 233.7 0.8 0.01 0.01

