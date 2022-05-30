Infinitum Copper Commences Trading on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2022 - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV:INFI)(OTCQB:INUMF) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have started trading on the OTCQB® Market Exchange in the United States. Investors can find quotes for the Company's common stock on www.otcmarkets.com.

Infinitum commences trading on the market open of May 31, 2022 under the ticker symbol "INUMF" on the OTCQB. Infinitum will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol "INFI".

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Steve Robertson, CEO of Infinitum Copper commented, "We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQB, as it allows us to expand our exposure to institutional and retail investors in the United States. We believe that trading on OTCQB can lead to enhanced liquidity and visibility in global capital markets".

About Infinitum Copper

Backed by a strong team of industry veterans, Infinitum Copper is advancing La Adelita project, where the Company has an option to earn an 80% interest. The high-grade copper-silver-gold La Adelita Project is located in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico and is subject to a 2% NSR. La Adelita is a high-grade copper-gold-silver, Carbonate Replacement Deposit located in a mineralized district with a rich history. Infinitum also has an option to earn 100% interest in the Hot Breccia project in the heart of the Arizona Copper Belt, about 90 km north of Tucson AZ. The Hot Breccia project is prospective for porphyry copper and copper skarn mineralization.

