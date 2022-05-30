Warrior Gold Announces Initiation of High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic, VLF and LiDAR Survey, Summer Mapping Program and Filing of Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the high-resolution airborne magnetic and LiDAR Survey will commence within the next few days at its Kirkland Lake Gold Camp properties.

A high-resolution regional (approximately 3,400 line-kilometres) triaxial magnetic, VLF and LiDAR survey across the KLC/Arnold and KLW project areas will be completed by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s ("GoldSpot") Geophysical Services division (see September 21, 2021 news release). This high-resolution survey will utilize their newly developed M-PASS system. The M-PASS platform consists of a triaxial magnetic gradient magnetic/VLF platform, 2048 channel radiometric sensor along with a high-precision LiDAR sensor and high-resolution cameras capable of producing four-band imagery which is used to collect the magnetic and VLF data sets, LiDAR and orthophotos.

The data sets collected by this survey will provide Warrior Gold with the geophysical and topographic information that will be useful to advance the regional structural interpretation and analysis of the newly acquired and prospective KLW and KLC/Arnold land packages. Follow-up work will include the ground truthing of geophysical and mineralized structural targets identified by the compilation of these data sets.

Field work, prospecting, geological mapping and sampling will also start in the first week of June with the objective to follow up mineralized targets identified from the Company's research into the government archives on its recently acquired KLW and KLC/Arnold properties.

Warrior Gold also announces the filing of an updated technical report (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in respect to the "Kirkland Lake Properties of Warrior Gold, located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario". The Technical Report incorporates the last three years of exploration work undertaken by Warrior Gold including two prospecting and sampling programs and 13,120 metres of diamond drilling through five drilling campaigns totaling 55 drill holes on the Goodfish-Kirana claim block. The Technical Report was prepared by Mr. Michael Kilbourne (P.Geo). The effective date of the Technical Report is April 15, 2022. Mr. Kilbourne is an independent "Qualified Person" pursuant to NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved the disclosure relating to the Technical Report in this press release. The Technical Report has been filed on the Company's SEDAR profile and is also available on the website at the link below:

https://www.warriorgoldinc.com/technical-reports

QP Statement

Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo. is President and CEO and a Director of Warrior Gold and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Ms. Spethmann has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed company that has consolidated a significant and prospective land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts with +200 million ounces of gold produced to date1. The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are considered to be second order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone - LLCDZ - the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold mines hosted in the camp.

?The properties assembled include: the 100%-owned Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property and the recently optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC). Warrior Gold's land position in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp comprises approximately 21,469 ha, over 480 claims and 29 patented claims and ranks the company as one of the largest landholders in the Kirkland Lake region.

?Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although Warrior Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Warrior Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended March 31, 2021 and the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 which are available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Warrior Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

________________________ 1 https://mmsd.nrcan-rncan.gc.ca/PDF/MIS2020TableG01a-en.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005071/en/

Contact

Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Warrior Gold Inc.

+1 647 344-3433

dspethmann@warriorgoldinc.com