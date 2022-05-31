HighGold Mining Announces US$9 million 2022 Exploration Program at Johnson Tract Project, Alaska

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) ("HighGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a US$9 million exploration program (the "Program") for the 2022 field season at the Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project ("Johnson Tract", "JT" or the "Project") in Southcentral Alaska, USA. The Project hosts the high-grade JT Deposit with a 0.75moz indicated resource at 10.9 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq"). An updated and expanded mineral resource for the JT Deposit is expected to be delivered before the end of the second quarter 2022 and will incorporate 27,000 meters of drilling from the 2020 and 2021 drill programs.

2022 Johnson Tract Exploration Program Strategy

A minimum of 13,000 meters of diamond drilling allocated to test the following: JT Deposit (Approx. 35% of meters) - focused step-out and infill drilling on the mineral resource footprint, including follow-up on successful down-plunge and on strike expansion drill holes completed in 2021 including. 4.3m grading 20.0 g/t AuEq (see Company press release dated September 14, 2022) DC Prospect Discovery in 2022 (Approx. 35% of meters) - follow-up drilling of the exceptionally high-grade, late season drill discovery, of 6.4m grading 577.9 g/t Au and 2,023 g/t Ag (included 1.26m at 2,860 g/t Au and 9,990 g/t Ag plus 1.5m at 60.7 g/t Au and 220 g/t Ag; see Company press release dated October 6, 2021) Milkbone Prospect, Priority Target (Approx. 20% of meters)- first time testing of high-grade soil geochemistry and boulder samples (up to 8.3 g/t Au and 184 g/t Au respectively) at the Milkbone Prospect and the 1.2 km long northeast trending mineralized corridor between the Milkbone and DC prospects Other Johnson District prospects (Approx. 10% of meters) - including Kona, Easy Creek and South Valley.

Preparations well underway to open camp mid-June with drilling to commence shortly thereafter

Commissioning of an onsite sample preparation facility for crushing and pulverizing drill core samples, which will significantly reduce assay turn-around time and enable more efficient follow-up of positive results during the 2022 drill program

Preliminary engineering and environmental baseline studies to support Project planning

Geological mapping, prospecting, and soil & rock sampling programs to follow-up and expand on the positive results generated from the 2021 program and refine drill targets coupled with Drone-Magnetic airborne surveying

"After drilling one of the best drill intersections globally in 2021*, we are poised to have drills turning to follow-up on our exciting new high-grade discovery at the DC Prospect," commented Darwin Green, President and CEO. "Our priority objectives and allocation of capital for the 2022 drill program are: i) continued expansion of the JT Deposit; ii) definition of one or more new deposits within the DC-Milkbone prospect area; and iii) make a further discovery on one of the regional targets. We are particularly excited about getting back to the new DC discovery with additional drilling and to the Milkbone prospect where we had the highest gold grade in soil samples anywhere on the property to date. With C$19.5 million in working capital, HighGold is fully funded for the planned program." Click here for additional comments from CEO Darwin Green.

2022 Program Details

Preparations are underway to open the JT camp mid-June and to commence drilling shortly thereafter. The Program will start with two (2) drill rigs, with plans to add a third should another drill rig become available. The current drill plan contemplates approximately one-third of the total meters dedicated to expansion and infill of the JT Deposit and immediately surrounding targets, and two-thirds dedicated to the DC-Milkbone Corridor and other Johnson District prospects.

About the Johnson Tract Gold Project

Johnson Tract is a poly-metallic (gold, copper, zinc, silver, lead) project located near tidewater, 125 miles (200 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA. The 21,000-acre property includes the high-grade Johnson Tract Deposit ("JT Deposit") and at least nine (9) other mineral prospects over a 12-kilometer strike length. HighGold acquired the Project through a lease agreement with Cook Inlet Region, Inc. ("CIRI"), one of 12 land-based Alaska Native regional corporations created by the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971. CIRI is owned by more than 9,100 shareholders who are primarily of Alaska Native descent.

Mineralization at Johnson Tract occurs in Jurassic-age intermediate volcaniclastic rocks and is characterized as epithermal-type with submarine volcanogenic attributes. The JT Deposit is a thick, steeply dipping silicified body (20m to 50m average true thickness) that contains a stockwork of quartz-sulphide veinlets and brecciation, cutting through and surrounded by a widespread zone of anhydrite alteration. The Footwall Copper Zone is located structurally and stratigraphically below JT Deposit and is characterized by copper-silver rich mineralization.

The JT Deposit hosts an Indicated Resource of 2.14 Mt grading 10.93 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") comprised of 6.07 g/t Au, 5.8 g/t Ag, 0.57% Cu, 0.80% Pb and 5.85% Zn. The Inferred Resource of 0.58 Mt grading 7.16 g/t AuEq is comprised of 2.05 g/t Au, 8.7 g/t Ag, 0.54% Cu, 0.33% Pb, and 6.67% Zn. Reported mineral resources are based on drill holes completed to the end of 2019. Approximately 27,000 meters of new drilling have subsequently been completed and a new resource estimate is anticipated Q2 2022. For additional details see NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Updated Technical Report for the Johnson Tract Project, Alaska" dated August 9, 2021 authored by Ray C. Brown, CPG, and James N. Gray, P.Geo. Gold Equivalent is based on assumed metal prices and 90% recovery for Au, Ag, Cu, Pb, and Zn. Assumed metal prices for the Resource are US$1350/oz for gold (Au), US$16/oz for silver (Ag), US$2.80/lb for copper (Cu), US$1.00/lb for lead (Pb), and US$1.20/lb for zinc (Zn) and are based on nominal 3-year trailing averages as of April 1, 2020. Historical metallurgical testing on drill core samples has indicated that good gold and base metal recoveries and marketable concentrates can be expected.

Prior to HighGold, the Project was last explored in the mid-1990s by a mid-tier mining company that evaluated direct shipping material from Johnson to the Premier Mill near Stewart, British Columbia.

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in accessible Southcentral Alaska, USA. The Company also controls one of the largest junior gold miner land positions in the Timmins, Ontario gold camp. This includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng., Senior VP Exploration for HighGold Mining Inc. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, please visit the HighGold Mining Inc. website at www.highgoldmining.com

*Drill hole DC21-010 from the DC Prospect was ranked as the third best drill hole in 2021 amongst TSX listed companies by Opaxe. Opaxe is an independent Australian mining database company that compiles the best drill intersections reported around the world and then ranks them based on gold equivalent grams per tonne using prevailing metal prices. Visit www.opaxe.com for additional information on AuEq parameters.

The Company has a robust QAQC program that includes the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates.

Darwin Green, President & CEO or Naomi Nemeth, VP Investor Relations

Phone: 1-604-629-1165 or North American toll-free 1-855-629-1165

Email: information@highgoldmining.com.

Website: www.highgoldmining.com

Twitter : @HighgoldMining