Scotch Creek Completes First Drill Hole at the Macallan East Lithium Project

Vancouver, May 31, 2022 - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC PINK: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed the first drill hole on its 100% owned Macallan East Lithium project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Company has submitted core samples for analysis and is awaiting results. Clayton Valley is home to multiple known lithium sources, most notably Albemarle Corporation's Silver Peak mine, America's only producing lithium source.

"This marks a momentous step for Scotch Creek as a lithium explorer in North America. We are extremely excited to send in the first-ever Macallan East core drill samples for analysis, and we expect to move forward and produce additional drill samples soon." So commented Scotch Creek's CEO, David Ryan.

Furthermore, the Company has completed the reflection seismic survey announced on May 11th, 2022 on its Highlands West project and is looking forward to receiving the results. Once the results are analyzed, the Company will devise and implement a future drill program on the Highlands West project. Mr. David Ryan also stated, "We have completed an additional geophysics program on our Highlands West project, located directly adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak mine. This project's proximity to America's only producing lithium operation gives the Company great optimism as it looks to advance the Highlands West project further."

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

