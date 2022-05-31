Gold Fields to Acquire Yamana Gold - A Combination for Long-Term Value Creation Focused on Quality Growth, Financial Discipline and Shareholder Returns

Transaction creates a top-4 global gold major with a diversified portfolio of high-quality, long-life assets with tangible near and long-term growth opportunities

Strengthened financial and operational capacity with complementary cash flow and growth profiles

Combined Group will be headquartered in Johannesburg with operations across South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Canada and South America

All-share offer by Gold Fields at an Exchange Ratio of 0.6 Gold Fields Consideration Shares for each Yamana share implying a valuation for Yamana of US$6.7 billion

JOHANNESBURG, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- Gold Fields Ltd. (JSE, NYSE: GFI) ("Gold Fields") and Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) (LSE:AUY) ("Yamana"), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), under which Gold Fields will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Yamana ("Yamana Shares") pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction").

A full media release is available on the company website: www.goldfields.com

For more information, please contact:

Gold Fields Investors

Avishkar Nagaser, EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

Tel: +27 11 562 9775

Mobile: +27 82 312 8692

Email: Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel, Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: +27 11 562 9849

Mobile: +27 72 493 5170

Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Gold Fields Media

Sven Lunsche, Vice President Corporate Affairs

Tel: +27 11 562 9763

Mobile: +27 83 2609279

Email: Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

Investors

BofA Securities (Financial advisor to Gold Fields)

Ben Davies / Peter Surr / Christos Tomaras / Anthony Knox

Tel: +44 20 7628 1000

Media

Brunswick Group (Communications advisor to Gold Fields)

Johannesburg: Timothy Schultz

Tel: +27 82 309 2497

London: Pip Green / Nick Bias / Tom Pigott

Tel: +44 20 7404 5959

North America: Emily Levin / Nikki Ritchie

Tel: +1 202 617 8582 / Tel: +1 845 682 9850

Yamana Gold

Gerardo Fernandez, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tel: 416-815-0220

Mobile: +1 888 809 0925

Email: investor@yamana.com

FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations / Communications advisor to Yamana)

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton

Tel: +44 7931 765 223 / +44 203 727 1000

Email: yamana.gold@fticonsulting.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-to-acquire-yamana-gold--a-combination-for-long-term-value-creation-focused-on-quality-growth-financial-discipline-and-shareholder-returns-301557649.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Ltd.