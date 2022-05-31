Tartisan Nickel Corp. Begins Environmental Baseline Studies at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Toronto, May 31, 2022 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that environmental baseline studies have commenced at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan has retained Knight Piesold Consulting ("KP") and Blue Heron Environmental ("BH") to carry out these time sensitive studies. Spring 2022 environmental baseline studies are critical to the advancement of the Project and the permitting and approvals process for the Kenbridge Nickel Project.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. CEO Mark Appleby commented, "Commencement of Baseline Studies is an important next step in the advancement of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Company is now reviewing all necessary steps in the permitting and approval process and we look forward to additionally updating shareholders on our proposed summer work program in the coming weeks".

The Kenbridge Nickel Project is located via the Trans-Canada Highway, 10.2 km from the township of Sioux Narrows. The Kenbridge Nickel Project has a Mineral Resource Estimate (SEDAR: June 1, 2021), a 622-meter three compartment shaft with two underground level workstations and has never been mined. As previously announced, Tartisan has retained P & E Mining Consultants Inc. to update the historic Preliminary Economic Assessment ("P.E.A") on the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The "P.E.A" is now in the wrap up phase and the Company hopes to update shareholders next month.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp., New Break Resources Ltd., and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN; OTCQX: TTSRF; FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).

Dean MacEachern P. Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

