Angkor Advances Philippines Sand & Gold Recovery Project

GRANDE PRAIRIE - (May 31, 2022): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) and (OTC:ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") and its subsidiary Philippines Environmental Recovery Inc. (PERI), in joint venture with KSA Quarrying and Aggregate Supply Ltd. (KSA), have advanced the operational capacity of its environmental cleanup project and sand and alluvial gold recovery in the Philippines.

Valuable equipment, highlighted by the new Hyundai backhoe, arrived on site last week, allowing for the rapid rebuilding of the washing equipment, conveyor lines, and refurbishment of the dredging barge and other operational hardware necessary for production.



Click Image To View Full Size

KSA Operations Manager, Kelly Vaughan, is on location along the Malaguit River 200km east of Manila overseeing the progress.

"It took a little time arranging the backhoe delivery, but it's exciting to see the quick progress we are making in an effort to getting this operation back in action," says Vaughan. "We are advancing moving the wash plant and sluice boxes up above the original site to provide us with more room and more capacity."

PERI, as part of its obligation, is refurbishing the original site, expanding the stockpiles and implementing access to fresh water that can be used to wash the sand. The project is expected to provide long-term sand contracts for large reclamation and construction projects.



Click Image To View Full Size

QUALIFIED PERSON:

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc, P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia with licenses in the NE quadrant of the country. In 2020, the company received approval and initiated negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks, CEO

Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Email: da@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorresources.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorResources

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.