Discussions commenced with metal traders and smelters regarding offtake for Superior Lake Zinc Project

Forecasted annual production of 69 - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of discussions with multiple global metal traders regarding future offtake from the Company's Superior Lake Zinc and Copper Project ("Project") in Ontario, Canada.

Preliminary discussions with a number of these groups have indicated a willingness to have offtake linked to additional funding solutions. An offtake related financing is typically in the form of mezzanine debt or concentrate pre-payments.



Image 1: Location of Zinc smelter in north America and transportation routes

The concentrate produced at Superior Lake can access smelters using existing rail and road infrastructure to North American smelters as well as smelters in Asia, using the Vancouver port. The Thunder Bay port, which is located 214km from the mine gate, will provide access to smelters in Europe. The Project's unique location and access to the Canadian rail and highway network will provide access to Canadian port systems, both East and West coasts, allowing easy access to major smelters around the globe.

Both the Zinc and Copper concentrates are well understood given the Project successfully operated for a decade before closing in 1998 due to sustained low zinc prices. This historical production as well as additional metallurgical test work carried out by SGS Lakefield in Canada (Superior Zinc and Copper Project Feasibility Study N.I. 43-101 compatible, DRA - October 2021), provides detailed information and certainty to these groups. Detailed information regarding the concentrate grades and quality can be found in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Historical Winston Lake Detailed Zinc Concentrate Specifications

Element % (LOM Average) Zn 54 Cu 0.6 Fe 11 Pb 0.01 S 32 Si02 0.5 Element ppm (LOM Average) Ag 40 As <20 Al2O3 6500 Au 0.4 BaO 100 Bi 80 CaO 490 Cd 1,300 Cl 150 Cr 80 Co 100 F 300 Ge 20 Hg 5 In 330 MgO 1,900 Mn 1,500 Mo <10 Ni 25 Sb 20 Se 310 Sn 180 Te 1

Table 1: Historical Winston Lake Detailed Copper Concentrate Specifications

Element Forecast LOM Average Cu 24 Zn 7.5 Fe 29 Pb 0.07 S 35 Si02 1.1 Element ppm (LOM Average) Ag 344 As 110 Al2O3 1,300 Au 12.9 BaO 270 Bi 230 CaO 570 Cd 180 Cl 70 Cr 100 Co 190 F 50 Ge 20 Hg 3 In 110 MgO 3,700 Mn 240 Mo <10 Ni 80 Sb 50 Se 300 Sn 170 Te 5

The news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Tims, P.Geo., Exploration Manager of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT METALLUM RESOURCES

Metallum Resources (MZN.TSXV) owns 100% of the Superior Lake Zinc and Copper Project in Ontario, Canada. The Project ranks as the highest-grade zinc project in North America with a resource of 2.35 Mt at 17.9% Zn, 0.9% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au and 34 g/t Ag.

The Company completed a positive Feasibility Study that highlights the Project will rank in the lowest quartile of operating costs (C1 costs - C$0.44 / lb; AISC C$0.51 / lb). These low costs driven by the high grade of the Project drive robust economic returns. The majority of permits and licenses are in place allowing for a quick re-development following a Final investment Decision.

For further details about the Company and the Superior Project, please visit the Company's website at metallumzinc.com.



