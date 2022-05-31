GLOBAL ENERGY METALS Announces Launch of New Corporate Website and Refreshed Marketing Material Highlighting the Companys Investment Exposure to the Electrified Future

Vancouver, May 31, 2022 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to announce that it has launched its new corporate website at www.globalenergymetals.com (the "New Website") along with a refreshed corporate presentation and fact sheet (the "Updated Marketing Material").

Mitchell Smith, President & CEO and Director comments:

"The New Website and Updated Marketing Material make it clear that Global Energy Metals is working to meet the growing challenge of securing safe, stable exposure, at both the project and equity level, to raw materials such as nickel, cobalt and copper in order to meet the soaring demand for batteries being used in the transition to a decarbonized future. Current and potential investors, as well as other clients and stakeholders, can now gain a stronger understanding of Global Energy, its strategy, its market potential, and underlying value. We look forward to articulating our vision and strategy through these essential tools and materials to enhance liquidity in our market as more attention is directed towards the significantly growing battery metals market."

The New Website offers refreshed content pertaining to the Company including information about its business model, its project and equity level interests in strategic metals like cobalt, nickel and copper, all critical to electrification. It provides detail on peer collaboration and strategic partnerships facilitating a decarbonized future and highlights a strong team with decades of combined experience in battery metals that have taken projects from discovery through exploitation and development to production and eventually sale. Additionally, it acts as a repository of recent news releases, media coverage and investor information amongst other resources.

Visitors to the New Website are also encouraged to subscribe to Global Energy's mailing list in order to receive updates directly from the Company.

Additionally, Global Energy Metals has significantly updated its investor presentation and corporate fact sheet and made it available for download on the New Website. The Updated Marketing Material contains important information regarding the Company, project portfolio and partnerships and its competitive strategy within the emerging battery metals thematic.



The Company wishes to thank Adnet Communications Inc. for the design and compelling buildout of the New Website and Splash Communications for the effective visual solutions created for the Updated Investor Material.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes Now is the Time to be part of this electrification movement.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

