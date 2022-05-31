HAWKEYE Receives Shareholder Approval for Newcrest Acquisition

Vancouver, May 31, 2022 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK); (OTC:HWKDF); (Frankfurt Ticker:HGT); (WKN:A12A61) ISIN: CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce that the Company has received shareholder approval at its special meeting (the "Special Meeting") held on May 31, 2022 for the sale of its 100% interests in the McBride, Railway, Boomerang and Todagin properties ("Properties") to Newcrest Red Chris Mining Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited (Australian Stock Exchange: NCM, Toronto Stock Exchange: NCM, Papua New Guinea Exchange: NCM) for total cash consideration of CAD$1,400,000 and a 2% net smelter returns royalty (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was finalized through an Asset Purchase Agreement between the Company and Newcrest dated March 18, 2022 (the "Agreement") and, was announced by a news release dated March 21, 2022 (news release No. 373 - 2022).

The Transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Upon the Company receiving Exchange acceptance for the Agreement, the Closing Date of the Transaction is expected to occur within 3 business days after all closing conditions in the Agreement are satisfied.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia (BC), Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp situated in the historic Cariboo Mining District of central BC, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

