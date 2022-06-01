Significant Large-Scale, 100% Renewable Data Mining Site Acquisition in Tasmania, Australia

Sydney, Australia - Tasmania Data Infrastructure Pty Ltd (TDI or TasData), an Australian-based digital infrastructure and Bitcoin Mining provider, is pleased to announce that it has executed a conditional sale agreement in respect of the purchase of the Que River mine site located in Northwest Tasmania. The Que River mining site covers a total area of approximately 300 hectares and is located directly adjacent to TasNetworks' Que substation and two large-scale transmission lines servicing the northwest part of Tasmania.The site includes a 40 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) substation with capacity to power a significant number of data mining machines.QUE RIVER SITE IN TASMANIAAcquisition of the Que River Mine Site offers TDI and its shareholders a significant large-scale high performance compute park opportunity focusing on data mining.- Location - located in remote Northwest Tasmania- Renewable power - 100% renewable energy generation in Tasmania- Power - two transmission lines- Substation - directly adjacent the site- Elevation - 700-meter elevation enables a year-round cool climate making it an ideal location for data-mining- Position - close to Tullah, Zeehan, Queenstown, Savage River, and others - providing ready access to contractors and staff, materials, trades and site services- Land area - significant landholding of 30 hectares of previously disturbed area- Power availability - current 40MVA substation with significant additional power availability- Communications - advanced communications networks (fiber to site and radio towers)- Security - remote with limited access except via main access road- Scalability - significant land holding, additional power capacity, advanced communications networks and secure accessTDI is advancing its next phase of development further to a first-round capital raise of ~A$1.3M, which closed oversubscribed in January 2022.Significant progress has been made since this capital raising including securing the Que Mine Site, formal application to TasNetworks submitted for power connection, and the appointment of key consultants to assist with the feasibility study including design, research, analysis and development.TDI also continues critical workstreams including connection, permitting, communications and advanced mining machine acquisition discussions.TASDATA VISION FOR QUE RIVER:Potential for significant, 100% renewable MW growthEXPANSION PHASESPhase 1 - 1,500 machines PoC to 5MWPhase 2 - 9,000 machines to 30MWPhase 3+ - scope to augment and potentially expand substation as well as access existing 2nd power line to build new substation to well in excess of 100MW.The Que River Site has potential for significant, 100%-renewable MW growth with its existing land area and fiber communications infrastructure. - making it of comparable scale to existing, large-scale Bitcoin Miners globally.BOARD AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENTTDI was co-founded by Executive Directors, Mr. Michael Addison and Mr. Martin Holland. Mr. Addison has over 40 years corporate finance experience and was the founder of four ASX-listed companies including Genex Power Limited (ASX: GNX), which raised over A$1B for the development of renewable energy generation and electricity storage solutions across Australia.Mr. Holland brings over 15 years of corporate finance experience, including acting as a Mining Executive and founder of multiple ASX-listed companies. He currently sits on the Board of Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE), OzAurum Resources Ltd. (ASX:OZM), Armada Metals Limited (ASX:AMM) and was the founder and former CEO of Lithium Power International Ltd. (ASX:LPI).TDI appointed Mr. Brian Nizette to the position of Company COO/CFO. As well as being a qualified accountant, Brian brings with him a wealth of hands-on experience in the IT industry specifically in the Data Centre space. His in-depth technical background allows him to understand the intricacies of the operations of the organisation as well as the financial implications.





E: info@tasdata.com.au W: www.tasdata.com.au