Visionary Announces Results Of Annual General and Special Meeting

Calgary, May 31, 2022 - Visionary Gold Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of John Kanderka, Wesley Adams, Marc Blythe, Darren Lindsay and Andrew Clark as directors of the Company. Shareholders also approved the reappointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the Company's auditors as well as the Company's new rolling 10% stock option plan. Additionally, shareholders approved the potential creation of a new Control Person (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) in Wesley Adams.

Please refer to the Company's information circular filed on its SEDAR profile on May 4, 2022 for further information with respect to the matters considered by shareholders at the Meeting.

