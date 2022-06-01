(Video Enhanced) Adamera Initiates the 2022 Exploration Program on the Buckhorn 2.0 Project

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire May 31, 2022 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ); (OTC:DNFF)

announces it has initiated its 2022 exploration program on the Buckhorn 2.0 project in Washington State. Initial work will include detailed target investigation prior to drilling. In addition, ground electromagnetic surveying and soil sampling over parts of the property that have not yet been surveyed are underway. Adamera has applied for permits to drill more than 25 targets.

"This is an exciting year for the company. We have identified numerous priority targets and the current ground work we are doing on each target is proving to be very interesting. I expect a great deal of news flow as our program progresses," says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera Minerals Corp.

Adamera expects to report the findings of each target review prior to drill testing of the target.

Click here to view a recent interview with John Kaiser / Kaiser Research online

Click here to view recent interview with Eric Coffin /Hard Rock Analyst

Paul Warren P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, assists reviewing the data associated with the project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

To keep up to date on our activities subscribe to our

You Tube channel: Adamera Minerals

Follow us on

Twitter: ADZ_adamera

LinkedIn: Adamera Minerals

Facebook:Adamera Minerals

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.