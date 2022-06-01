Pacific Ridge Announces 2022 Exploration Plans; All Five Copper-Gold Porphyry Projects to Be Advanced This Summer

Vancouver, June 1, 2022 - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all five of the Company's copper-gold porphyry projects will be advanced in 2022, including 6,000 m of diamond drilling at its flagship Kliyul copper-gold project ("Kliyul") and 1,500 m of diamond drilling at the RDP copper-gold project ("RDP"). All of Pacific Ridge's copper-gold porphyry projects are located in northcentral B.C. (see Figure 1).

Highlights of the 2022 Exploration Program:

Kliyul: A planned 6,000 m diamond drill program - 2021 drilling returned 566.7 m of 0.20% Cu and 0.44 g/t Au, including 316.7 m of 0.30% Cu and 0.70 g/t Au (drill hole KLI-21-037);

RDP: A planned 1,500 m diamond drill program funded by Antofagasta Minerals S.A. ("Antofagasta"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Antofagasta PLC;

Chuchi copper-gold project ("Chuchi"): A planned ZTEM airborne geophysical survey followed by a geological mapping and sampling program, and re-logging historical drill core;

Onjo copper-gold project ("Onjo"): A planned ZTEM survey followed by a geological mapping and sampling program, and re-logging historical drill core;

Redton copper-gold project ("Redton"): Mapping, prospecting, and soil and rock geochemical sampling.

"2022 will be our busiest exploration season in decades and marks an inflection point for Pacific Ridge as it pursues its goal of becoming B.C.'s leading copper-gold exploration company," said Blaine Monaghan, President and CEO of Pacific Ridge.







Figure 1: Location of Pacific Ridge's Projects

Figure 1: Location of Pacific Ridge's Projects

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/126072_d0d84e66846e785d_001full.jpg

Kliyul

The exploration program at Kliyul is expected to commence in June and will include 6,000 m of diamond drilling utilizing two drill rigs under contract from Dorado Drilling Ltd. This will be the largest ever diamond drill program at Kliyul and will focus on step-out drilling at the Kliyul Main Zone ("KMZ"). 2021 drilling at KMZ returned the longest and highest-grade intersections ever encountered at Kliyul (see Table 1) and mineralization remains open in all directions. Pacific Ridge has modelled the known mineralization using major element geochemistry, trace element geochemistry and alteration mineralogy. These models combined with geophysical signatures, primarily from IP and magnetics, have defined priority step-out targets to the west, to the south, to the east, and at depth (see Figures 2 and 3). In addition to diamond drilling, the Company is planning an IP survey over the Bap Ridge and M-39 targets, and an airborne magnetic survey over a 4-km long mineralized trend that hosts additional porphyry targets (see Figure 4). The surveys will be used to refine targets for possible drill testing during the 2022 program and to define future drill targets.

Table 1

2021 Kliyul Assay Results Summary

Hole From(m) To(m) Width(m) Cu(%) Au(g/t) CuEq(%)** AuEq(g/t)*** KLI-21-036 12.0 449.0* 437.0 0.22 0.60 0.61 0.96 Includes 12.0 65.0 53.0 0.22 0.83 0.75 1.17 And 12.0 33.0 21.0 0.34 1.30 1.17 1.84 And 47.0 65.0 18.0 0.22 0.89 0.79 1.23 Includes 143.3 435.0 291.7 0.28 0.74 0.75 1.18 And 294.0 435.0 141.0 0.36 1.11 1.07 1.68 KLI-21-037 12.3 579.0* 566.7 0.20 0.44 0.48 0.76 Includes 12.3 329.0 316.7 0.30 0.70 0.75 1.17 And 62.0 73.0 11.0 0.42 1.22 1.20 1.88 And 90.0 122.0 32.0 0.52 0.88 1.08 1.70 And 146.0 161.0 15.0 0.39 1.19 1.16 1.81 And 238.8 288.1 49.4 0.66 1.50 1.62 2.53 And 243.9 268.0 24.1 1.09 2.21 2.50 3.92 KLI-21-038 9.0 516.0* 507.0 0.15 0.39 0.40 0.63 Includes 9.0 351.0 342.0 0.17 0.50 0.50 0.78 And 9.0 43.0 34.0 0.27 0.72 0.73 1.15 And 108.0 136.0 28.0 0.21 0.60 0.59 0.93 And 153.1 186.0 32.9 0.24 0.78 0.73 1.15 And 261.0 349.0 88.0 0.26 0.84 0.80 1.25

* End of hole

**CuEq = ((Cu%) x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Au(g/t) x $Au x 0.032151)) / ($Cu x 22.0462)

***AuEq = ((Cu%) x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Au(g/t) x $Au x 0.032151)) / ($Au x 0.032151)

Commodity prices: $Cu = US$4.00/lb and $Au = US$1,750/oz.

Factors: 22.0462 = Cu% to lbs per tonne, and 0.032151 = Au g/t to troy oz per tonne.

Recovery is assumed to be 100% - there has been no metallurgical testing on Kliyul mineralization.







Figure 2: Plan View of KMZ, Kliyul West and Kliyul East superimposed on IP Chargeability - 200 m Depth

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/126072_d0d84e66846e785d_002full.jpg







Figure 3: Cross Section of KMZ, Kliyul West and Kliyul East Targets on IP Chargeability - 300 m clipping

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/126072_d0d84e66846e785d_003full.jpg







Figure 4: Kliyul Target Areas

Figure 4: Kliyul Target Areas

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/126072_d0d84e66846e785d_004full.jpg

Pacific Ridge can acquire up to a 75% interest in Kliyul and Redton from Aurico Metals Inc. ("Aurico"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra"), by making cash payments totaling $160,000, issuing 3.5 million shares, and spending $7.0 million on exploration by December 31, 2025 (see news release dated January 17, 2020). The Company expects to make the required exploration expenditures to earn the 75% interest in Kliyul and Redton after this year's exploration program.

RDP

The Company recently optioned RDP to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Antofagasta PLC ("Antofagasta"), whereby Antofagasta can earn a 75% interest in the project by spending $10,000,000 on exploration over eight years and delivering a preliminary economic assessment report (see news release dated February 8, 2022). Mineralization at the Day target (see Figure 5) includes pyrite, magnetite, chalcopyrite, minor molybdenite, and traces of bornite as disseminations and fracture fillings in diorite and adjacent altered volcaniclastic rocks. Historical drilling includes 2,472 m in 19 drill holes. Drill highlights include 0.67% Cu and 0.93 g/t Au over 58.8 m (drill hole D-74-1) and 0.54% Cu and 0.69 g/t Au over 57 m (drill hole C-92-1). Mineralization at the Roy target consists of a quartz-magnetite-chalcopyrite stringer stockwork within a monzonite intrusive. Trench sampling in 1990 encountered 0.121% Cu and 0.55 g/t Au over 62 m within an 80 m trench. Only a single drill hole has been documented at Roy, hole EQ-11-01. This hole was drilled in 2011, the last time RDP was explored, and returned 0.11% Cu and 0.64 g/t Au over 122.95 m.







Figure 5: RDP Target Areas

Figure 5: RDP Target Areas

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/126072_d0d84e66846e785d_005full.jpg

Antofagasta is funding a 1,500 m diamond drill program at RDP with a focus on the Day and Roy targets. Drilling is expected to commence in July.

Chuchi

Pacific Ridge recently acquired an option to earn up to a 75% interest in Chuchi from AuRico (see news release dated May 9, 2022). Over 6,100 ha in size, Chuchi hosts a large, well-mineralized gold-rich porphyry copper system, where many of the historical drill holes bottomed in mineralization. The main BP Zone is defined by 4 km x 3 km halo of outer propylitic alteration surrounding a central 1.5 km x 1.5 km area of copper-gold mineralization, which is open to depth and potentially to the east across the north-south trending Valley Fault (see Figure 6). Grades within the mineralized portion of the BP Zone range from 0.21% to 0.40% Cu and from 0.21 g/t to 0.44 g/t Au (see Table 2).







Figure 6: Chuchi with IP Chargeability and Historical Drill Holes

Figure 6: Chuchi with IP Chargeability and Historical Drill Holes

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/126072_d0d84e66846e785d_006full.jpg

Table 2

BP Zone Drill Highlights

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Width (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) CuEq (%)* AuEq (g/t)** CH-89-7 38.0 138.0 100.0 0.27 0.37 0.51 0.79 Includes 82.0 98.0 16.0 0.71 1.32 1.55 2.43 CH-89-8 152.0 200.0 48.0 0.25 0.24 0.40 0.63 CH-90-23 38.0 54.0 16.0 0.36 0.58 0.73 1.14 CH-90-27 32.0 226.0 194.0 0.21 0.21 0.34 0.54 CH-90-30 98.0 256.0 158.0 0.22 0.10 0.28 0.45 CH-90-33 39.6 304.5 264.9 0.17 0.10 0.23 0.37 Includes 64.0 152.0 88.0 0.36 0.21 0.49 0.77 CH-90-34 75.3 213.1 137.8 0.14 0.08 0.19 0.30 CH-90-36 51.5 243.5 192.0 0.16 0.12 0.24 0.37 CH-90-37 54.3 262.1 207.8 0.22 0.12 0.30 0.47 CH-91-40 50.0 154.0 104.0 0.25 0.23 0.40 0.62 Includes 50.0 132.0 82.0 0.30 0.28 0.48 0.75 Includes 62.0 104.0 42.0 0.44 0.41 0.70 1.10 CH-91-42 91.4 146.0 54.6 0.08 1.93 1.31 2.06 Includes 91.4 124.0 32.6 0.06 3.12 2.05 3.21 CH-91-42 188.0 256.0 68.0 0.13 0.38 0.37 0.58 Includes 230.0 256.0 26.0 0.12 0.75 0.60 0.94

*CuEq = ((Cu%) x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Au(g/t) x $Au x 0.032151)) / ($Cu x 22.0462)

**AuEq = ((Cu%) x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Au(g/t) x $Au x 0.032151)) / ($Au x 0.032151)

Commodity prices: $Cu = US$4.00/lb and $Au = US$1,750/oz.

Factors: 22.0462 = Cu% to lbs per tonne, and 0.032151 = Au g/t to troy oz per tonne.

Recovery is assumed to be 100% .

Exploration plans for 2022 include a property-wide, 710 line-km, Z-axis, tipper electromagnetic survey ("ZTEM") airborne geophysical survey, followed by a geological mapping and sampling program and re-logging historical drill core, with the objective of defining drill targets for 2023. ZTEM is a modern geophysical technique that has proven effective in outlining porphyry systems and is particularly useful in defining the structures that are often important in localizing or offsetting mineralization.

Onjo

As announced on February 3, 2022, Pacific Ridge recently acquired a 100% interest in the 9,700 ha Onjo, located 15 km west of Centerra's Mount Milligan Mine (see Figure 7). Onjo hosts skarn and alkalic porphyry copper-gold mineralization associated with monzonitic phases of the Witch Lake intrusions cutting Takla volcanic rocks, similar to the mineralization and host rocks at Mount Milligan. The style of copper-gold mineralization returned in historical drilling, combined with the presence of nearby skarn occurrences, suggests that this is the upper levels of an alkalic porphyry system. The Company believes that Onjo has the potential to host an alkalic porphyry copper-gold deposit at depth.







Figure 7: Onjo Location

Figure 7: Onjo Location

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/126072_d0d84e66846e785d_007full.jpg

Exploration plans for Onjo in 2022 include a 560 line-km ZTEM survey, followed by a geological mapping and sampling program and re-logging of historical drill core.

Redton

Redton, adjacent to NorthWest Copper's Kwanika Deposit, is underlain by the Triassic Takla Group and intruded by the Hogem intrusive suite of Late Triassic and Early Jurassic composite plutons. A number of targets exist at Redton: Redton North, Redton East, East Swan and Catchment Basin (see Figure 8).







Figure 8: Redton Targets

Figure 8: Redton Targets

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/126072_d0d84e66846e785d_008full.jpg

The 2022 exploration program will include mapping, prospecting, and soil and rock geochemical sampling, focusing on an area of anomalous copper and molybdenum soil geochemistry in a 3 km by 4 km till-covered area underlain by Hogem batholith intrusives at the Catchment Basin target as well as the Redton East target.

About Pacific Ridge

Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the prolific Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc.'s Kemess mine. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia.

