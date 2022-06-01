Arctic Star Discovers New Kimberlite, "Arbutus" Diagras Project NT

Vancouver, June 1, 2022 - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:ADD) (Frankfurt:82A2) (WKN:A2DFY5) (OTC:ASDZF) is pleased to announce that our exploration team has discovered a new kimberlite that has been named "Arbutus" on it's Diagras project, Northwest Territories.

The discovery was made by testing a Class B type kimberlite target from wide helicopter supported EM survey on the Diagras project and from ground geophysical follow-up. The Class "B" targets are the 25 known kimberlites on the property. The historic exploration tended to assume these kimberlites were classic single event, vertical, "carrot shaped" pipe like bodies as dictated by the kimberlite model. However, experience in the Lac de Gras kimberlite field, (an 80km by 120km ellipse containing >200 kimberlites of similar age), has demonstrated that many of the kimberlites are not single, but multiple eruptive events with multiple lobes forming complexes, with complex shapes. The Class B style target has been the focus of our exploration to date and in 2021 it led to the discovery of 5 new kimberlites, including Sequoia, confirming the concept.

In this case the Arbutus kimberlite was discovered by drilling a distinct magnetic low SE of the known Finlay Kimberlite. Early description of the kimberlite is that it is a Coherent kimberlite with coarse sub centimeter olivines and abundant diamond and mantle indicator minerals and example of which is shown in Figure 2. From the drill intercepts and geophysics the pipe appears about 200m long and 25m wide.

Figure 1: Ground Magnetic gridded image showing the anomaly of Finlay, dark blue and Arbutus a magnetic low SE of Finlay (also dark Blue). Several drill holes were completed historically into Finlay, by De Beers in the 1990's. The black dot is the collar of the De Beers holes, the Orange dot is the collar location of the JV's Holes 210m distant.



Figure 2: An example of the Coherent kimberlite recovered from drilling the Arbutus Kimberlite, note the Chrome Diopside (Green) and Garnet (Burgundy Red) prominent indicator minerals, with abundant coarse olivine in a dark matrix.

Drill Hole From To Geology DG2022-08 0m 7.8m Till 7.8m 28.2m Kimberlite 28.2m 48m Granite EOH DG2022-09 0m 9m Till 9m 27m Kimberlite 27m 57m Granite

Drill hole DG2022-08 was drilled at a dip of minus 50º and a bearing of 60º, DG2022-09 was drilled from the same collar and bearing at a 70º dip.

The technical information included in this news release has been prepared, supervised, and approved by Buddy Doyle, AUSIMM, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Doyle is a Geologist with over 35 years of experience in diamond exploration, discovery, and evaluation.

Arctic Star is predominantly a diamond explorer, recently discovering 6 new kimberlites in the prolific Lac De Gras kimberlite field that supports 2 multi-billion dollar kimberlite mining complexes. The Company also has a 958 Ha Exploration permit containing several diamond-bearing kimberlites on its Timantti project, Kuusamo Finland. Arctic Star has optioned its Stein diamond project in Nunavut to GGL diamonds who plans to work once Covid restrictions lift. The Company continues to look for appropriate diamond opportunities elsewhere.

The Diagras project is a joint venture between Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (currently 81.5%) and Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. (currently 18.5%).

