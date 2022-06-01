Canadian Silver Hunter Updates on Windfall Lake Plans

Toronto, June 1, 2022 - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") plans for work at the Company's wholly owned Lac Lachance property located in the Windfall Lake area of Quebec, near the town of Lebel sur Quevillon. The Company now controls a total of 177 mining claims covering just over 9,900 hectares.

CSH is planning to conduct exploration programs on several known showings, including stripping and sampling of outcrop, field mapping and inclusion of that data into the existing exploration model, with the goal of drilling the high-value targets based on the existing data and the 2022 season results.

The Lac Lachance north and south block properties occur within the Urban-Barry greenstone belt located in the Northern Volcanic Zone of the Abitibi geological sub-province. The northern portion of the Lac Lachance claims cover electromagnetic anomalies associated with east-west trending fault zones on the northern limit of the Urban-Barry volcanic belt that hosts numerous gold deposits, including the Osisko Mining Inc., Windfall Lake Gold Deposit.

The nearby Windfall deposit is classified as a pre-Temiskaming intrusion-associated gold deposit due to: 1) a temporal and spatial association of gold with felsic calc-alkaline QFP (quartz-feldspar porphyry) intrusions; and 2) the main gold event (i.e., vein- and replacement-type mineralization) being interpreted to pre-date known regional scale deformation. Gold mineralization is structurally controlled and is hosted in: 1) a series of extensional faults and fractures that are concentrated in areas of contrasting competencies, often located proximal to the contacts between pre-mineral QFPs and host volcanic rocks; 2) along boundaries between flat-lying lithologies and steeper structures; and 3) along boundaries of chemical contrast between ultramafic-mafic and felsic rock types.

The mineralization style is variable (i.e., vein- to replacement-type) and is largely dependent on host rock composition. Mineralization consists of a network of quartz-pyrite veins and an associated silica-sericite-pyrite alteration assemblage. The QFP intrusions were emplaced as a product of tectonism and act as competent host rocks that localize favourable structures for gold- bearing hydrothermal fluids. This model significantly improved the targeting potential of new mineralized zones at the deposit scale and contributed to expanding known mineralized zones.(*2021 NI 43 101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Windfall Lake Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada; Prepared for Osisko Mining Inc; P. Richard, M. Belisle; 353 pages)

The mineral resource defined by Osisko includes a Measured and Indicated Resource of 6.023 Mt at 9.6 g/t Au for 1.857 M oz Au and an Inferred Resource of 16,401 Mt at 8.0 g/t Au for 4.244 M oz Au. (www.Osiskomining.com). (*2021: NI 43 101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada; Prepared for Osisko Mining Inc.; P. Richard, C. Arthurion, M. Houlde; 368 pages).

Recent work by Osisko in the vicinity of the Lac Lachance north claim group has indicated gold mineralization detected by diamond drilling associated with conductive sulphide zones. A 2018 Osisko report stated that drill hole OSK-UB-18-092, located within 900m of Canadian Silver Hunters claims, "intersected 0.71 g/t Au over 1 metre. This grade is hosted in a massive sulphide zone within a strongly silicified unit of intermediate composition. Other anomalous gold values were intersected, ranging from 0.11 to 0.48 g/t Au, associated to other massive pyrrhotite-pyrite zones, often located at their contacts." (GM70939, Quebec Assessment Files).

The Company believes that the geological conditions that host gold mineralization on the Osisko property also exist on Company's Lac Lachance northern claims.

The contents of this press release have been reviewed by Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo, Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on silver, cobalt, nickel, copper and gold exploration in Ontario and Quebec. The Company currently wholly owns three properties: the Keeley Frontier Silver Centre property, located near Cobalt, Ontario; the Lac Lachance property, located in the Windfall Lake area near Lebel sur Quevillon, Quebec; the Dark Horse property located near West Timmins, Ontario, and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lost Dog property, located near Timmins, Ontario. For further details about the Company's projects, plans and results please visit the company website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

