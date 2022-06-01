Global Energy Metals Announces Filing of Technical Report for Monument Peak Copper-Silver-Gold Project Located in Idaho, USA

Vancouver, June 1, 2022 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to announce that Brian T. Brewer of Brewer Exploration and Geological Services Inc. ("Brewer"), was retained to prepare an independent Technical Report on the Monument Peak Property (the "Property"), located in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA. The company filed a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Monument Peak Property, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" (the "Technical Report") with an effective date of January 3, 2022.

Commenting on the findings of the Technical Report, Mitchell Smith, President and CEO said:

"We've been extremely pleased by the fieldwork conducted and results generated from Monument Peak since acquiring our interest in it. As the Author highlights in the Technical Report, the Monument Peak project is a 'Property of Merit' and that the 'continuity and grades of copper, silver, and gold mineralization along strike from both historical and recent work, confirm that the Property has potential to host a significant copper-silver-gold deposit'. We look forward to working with our partner, Dahrouge Geological in continuing to build value advancing this important U.S. project."

This report has been prepared in compliance with regulatory disclosure and reporting requirements as outlined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), companion policy NI 43-101CP and Form 43-101F1 - Technical Report. The purpose of this report was to summarize the known geology, mineralization, historical exploration, and recent work completed by GEMC on the Property.

Recent Exploration

In 2021, GEMC contracted Dahrouge Geological Consulting USA Ltd. ("DGC") to conduct exploration work on the Property. The exploration work included geochemical rock and soil sampling, The purpose of the program was to evaluate the extent of mineralization on the Property and confirm historical analytical results.

Results from the 2021 exploration program confirm the occurrence of significant Cu-Ag+/-Au mineralization along a northwest-southeast trend on the Property. Mineralization occurs along a shear zone paralleling the quartzite contact and in fissure veins parallel and perpendicular to bedding.

Analytical results from these samples confirm significant Cu-Ag+/-Au mineralization along trend and are summarized in Table 1.

Results include sample 15140 with 5.61% Cu and 42.8 g/t Ag, sample 151402 with 2.76% Cu and 20.1 g/t Ag, Sample 151408 with 4.63% Cu, 17.40 g/t Au and 175 g/t Ag, and sample 151410 with 4.93% Cu, 17.60 g/t Au and 87.8 g/t Ag. For additional details please refer to news releases dated March 23, 2022 and September 9, 2021.

Table 1. Summary of 2021 Rock Sample Results



Click Image To View Full Size

Technical Report Recommendations

A two-phase exploration strategy has been recommended.

Phase 1 consists of:

• completion of an airborne high resolution magnetic survey and LiDAR survey over the entire Property.

detailed geologic mapping, infill geochemical soil sampling and geochemical rock sampling of anomalies identified from the airborne survey.

permitting for a diamond drill program and securing vehicle access to the Property through patented lands.

cost of Phase 1 estimated to be USD $193,760.

Phase 2 consists of:

diamond drill program to test targets identified to further delineate and better understand the geology, structure, mineralization, and geochemical characteristics on the Property at depth.

cost of Phase 2 estimated to be USD $642,500.

The Technical Report is available for download under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A copy of the Technical Report is also located on the Company's website.

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes Now is the Time to be part of this electrification movement.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

