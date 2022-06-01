OPAWICA Reports AGM Results

Vancouver - June 1, 2022, (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to report the passing of all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Vancouver, B.C.

Shareholders voted in person and by proxy, representing an aggregate of 13,748,290 shares, being 32.91 per cent of the 41,781,104 issued and outstanding shares as at the record date of April 29, 2022.

All four nominees listed in the management proxy circular, Blake Morgan, Christopher Reynolds, Owen King and Phillipe Harvard Ing. Jr. were re-elected as directors of Opawica for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved Opawica's 10 per cent rolling stock option plan and re-appointed Crowe MacKay LLP chartered accountants for the 2022 year-end.

Blake Morgan, CEO of Opawica stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank all our shareholders for taking their time to vote and show their continued support. Now that the AGM is finished, we can turn our attention to the continuing exploration program at the Arrowhead property, Québec. The Company is still awaiting the assay results of the Bazooka drill program and will report the results as soon as they are available."

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

