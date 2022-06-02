Noram Receives Results for CVZ-75 & 76: High-Grade Intercepts of 150 Ft (45.7 M) Averaging 962 PPM, & 100 Ft (30.5 M) Averaging 1163 PPM Respectively

VANCOUVER, June 2, 2022 - Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-75 (PH-01) and CVZ-76 (PH-02) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-75 at a depth of 326 feet (99.4 m). Sampling for assays began at 46 ft (14.0 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 150 ft (45.7 m) was intersected from 46 ft (14.0 m) to 196 ft (59.7 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present are summarized below. The Company completed core hole CVZ-76 at a depth of 338 feet (103.0 m). Sampling for assays began at 26 ft (7.9 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 100 ft (30.5 m) was intersected from 26 ft (7.9 m) to 126 ft (38.4 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present are summarized below.

Figure 1 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 proposed holes for Phase V1. Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

Figure 2 - Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill holes CVZ-76 and CVZ-75 as compared to CVZ-63 which was drilled as part of a prior program. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

"Holes CVZ-75 and CVZ-76 were located near the northeast end of the Phase V and Phase VI drilling. This is an area where the sediments are thinner since we are getting close to the basin margin. However, the lithium grades continue to be high. These holes are expected to continue to upgrade portions of the Zeus resource from inferred to indicated in Noram's upcoming PFS." comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

Hole ID Sample No. From (ft) To (ft) From (m) To (m) Li (ppm) CVZ-75 1748394 46 56 14.0 17.1 1690 CVZ-75 1748395 56 66 17.1 20.1 890 CVZ-75 1748396 66 76 20.1 23.2 840 CVZ-75 1748397 76 86 23.2 26.2 910 CVZ-75 1748398 86 96 26.2 29.3 1420 CVZ-75 1748399 96 106 29.3 32.3 1160 CVZ-75 1748400 106 116 32.3 35.4 1010 CVZ-75 1748401 116 126 35.4 38.4 900 CVZ-75 1748402 126 136 38.4 41.5 870 CVZ-75 1748404 136 146 41.5 44.5 850 CVZ-75 1748405 146 156 44.5 47.5 820 CVZ-75 1748406 156 166 47.5 50.6 810 CVZ-75 1748407 166 176 50.6 53.6 620 CVZ-75 1748408 176 186 53.6 56.7 510 CVZ-75 1748409 186 196 56.7 59.7 1130 CVZ-75 1748410 196 206 59.7 62.8 800 CVZ-75 1748411 206 216 62.8 65.8 560 CVZ-75 1748412 216 226 65.8 68.9 650 CVZ-75 1748413 226 236 68.9 71.9 680 CVZ-75 1748414 236 246 71.9 75.0 510 CVZ-75 1748415 246 256 75.0 78.0 650 CVZ-75 1748416 256 266 78.0 81.1 570 CVZ-75 1748417 266 276 81.1 84.1 770 CVZ-75 1748418 276 286 84.1 87.2 570 CVZ-75 1748419 286 296 87.2 90.2 510 CVZ-75 1748420 296 306 90.2 93.3 770 CVZ-75 1748421 306 316 93.3 96.3 470 CVZ-75 1748422 316 326 96.3 99.4 600

Table 1 - Sample results from CVZ-75 from 46 ft (14.0 m) to depth of 326 ft (99.4 m).

Hole ID Sample No. From (ft) To (ft) From (m) To (m) Li (ppm) CVZ-76 1748426 26 36 7.9 11.0 1320 CVZ-76 1748427 36 46 11.0 14.0 1620 CVZ-76 1748428 46 56 14.0 17.1 1620 CVZ-76 1748429 56 66 17.1 20.1 970 CVZ-76 1748430 66 76 20.1 23.2 830 CVZ-76 1748431 76 86 23.2 26.2 910 CVZ-76 1748432 86 96 26.2 29.3 1460 CVZ-76 1748433 96 106 29.3 32.3 1070 CVZ-76 1748434 106 116 32.3 35.4 930 CVZ-76 1748435 116 126 35.4 38.4 900 CVZ-76 1748436 126 136 38.4 41.5 780 CVZ-76 1748437 136 146 41.5 44.5 710 CVZ-76 1748438 146 156 44.5 47.5 670 CVZ-76 1748439 156 168 47.5 51.2 720 CVZ-76 No Sample 168 178 51.2 54.3 CVZ-76 1748440 178 188 54.3 57.3 460 CVZ-76 1748441 188 198 57.3 60.4 840 CVZ-76 1748442 198 208 60.4 63.4 700 CVZ-76 1748443 208 218 63.4 66.4 740 CVZ-76 1748444 218 228 66.4 69.5 720 CVZ-76 1748445 228 238 69.5 72.5 710 CVZ-76 1748446 238 248 72.5 75.6 520 CVZ-76 1748447 248 258 75.6 78.6 680 CVZ-76 1748448 258 268 78.6 81.7 640 CVZ-76 1748449 268 278 81.7 84.7 640 CVZ-76 1748450 278 288 84.7 87.8 590 CVZ-76 1748451 288 298 87.8 90.8 590 CVZ-76 1748452 298 308 90.8 93.9 449 CVZ-76 1748453 308 318 93.9 96.9 610 CVZ-76 1748454 318 328 96.9 100.0 560 CVZ-76 1748455 328 338 100.0 103.0 470

Table 2 - Sample results from CVZ-76 from 26 ft (7.9 m) to depth of 338 ft (103.0 m).

All samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,000/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

