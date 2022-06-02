Newmont Completes Acquisition of Properties to Support Land Use Planning in Tahltan Territory

Acquisition Intended to Protect and Conserve Lands Near Iskut

Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT) is announcing that it has closed a transaction with Skeena Resources Ltd. to acquire certain properties located in Tahltan Territory in northwestern British Columbia.

Newmont will work in collaboration with the Tahltan Nation, the Iskut community and the British Columbia government to make available portions of the acquired properties to support the land use planning objectives of the Tahltan Nation and the Iskut community.

"We are committed to sustainable resource development and developing a world class mining jurisdiction while protecting and conserving lands that are important to the Tahltan Nation and the Iskut community," said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. "The mining claims around Iskut are not being purchased for development or their mineral potential, but in an effort to address concerns raised through our engagement with the Tahltan Nation."

In 2021, Newmont acquired the Saddle North deposit through the acquisition of GT Gold Corp.. At the time of acquisition, the Company recognized and continues to acknowledge the need for Tahltan consent to advance the project.

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, visit our annual Sustainability Report at www.newmont.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Forward-looking statements may include expectations regarding the results of collaboration and land use planning with Tahltan, the Iskut community and the government in the future. Expectations of future events are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, and remain subject to risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under the headings "Forward- Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com.

