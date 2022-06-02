Endurance Provides Drill Program Update at the Reliance Gold Property

pXRF Analysis has identified wide mineralized intervals in eleven RC drill holes at Eagle Zone

Vancouver, June 2, 2022 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of the diamond drill program and provide an update on initial evaluation of results from the reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

A diamond drill arrived on the Property yesterday and has commenced drilling. The diamond drilling program is budgeted for a minimum 8,000 m program.

Thirty-three (33) RC drill holes have been completed in the spring RC drill program. Twenty-five (25) holes completed on the Eagle and Eagle South Targets, and as previously reported eight (8) holes completed along the Treasure structural trend.

Encouraging Portable X-Ray Fluorescence ("pXRF") arsenic ("As") intervals in 23 of the 33 RC drill holes.

Five (5) RC drill holes have elevated pXRF As over intervals exceeding 18 metres ("m") in drilled length.

Eleven (11) RC drill holes have elevated pXRF As over intervals exceeding 10 m in drilled length.

Significant intersections, not previously reported, include 1,419 ppm pXRF As over 33.5 m in RC22-078, 3,862 ppm pXRF As over 10.67 m in RC22-079, 2,693 ppm pXRF As over 18.29 m in RC22-084, and 1,090 ppm pXRF As over 12.19 m in RC22-073.

The widest newly reported intersections are all located in the upper Eagle 7 road area which confirm a 120 m southeasterly extension to the Eagle and/or Eagle South Zone ("020 Target").

The Eagle and Eagle South Zones remain open to expansion to the southeast and at depth and will now be tested with the diamond drill rig.

As previously reported (see News Release May 17, 2022), RC22-062 intersected 2,039 ppm pXRF As over 38.1 m and RC22-064 returned 1,372 ppm pXRF As over 24.4 m in the same area as DDH21-020, which returned 15.7 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 24.8 m, (see News Release January 12, 2022). RC hole RC22-071 was drilled about 15 m above these three holes and returned 1,329 ppm pXRF over 9.15 m.

The pXRF technique does not report quantifiable gold but previous work by the Company has shown that As mineralization has a strong positive correlation with gold mineralization.

The most encouraging results continue to expand the potential of the Eagle and Eagle South 020 targets with seventeen (17) of the twenty-five (25) RC holes in this area returning significant pXRF As intervals, significantly expanding the size of the mineralized system. The location of the RC Drill holes at Eagle are located on Figure 1 and mineralized intervals identified with pXRF analysis are reported in Table 1.

To date, a total of 656 RC samples have been submitted to the ALS Global laboratory for gold assay and multi-element ICP analysis. Assay results will be reported when received.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Endurance Gold Corp.

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Endurance Gold Corp. www.endurancegold.com

Toll Free: (877) 624 2237, info@endurancegold.com

RC samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling was completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples were collected using a cyclone. Sample size was reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips were collected for reference material and stored at the property. pXRF analysis was conducted by a Company geologist at the project site on all RC chip samples. An Olympus Vanta XRF Analyzer was used for the analysis which is capable of measuring elements from concentrations as low as single parts per million (ppm). RC samples with anomalous pXRF As results are submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology.

The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.





Figure 1: 2022 Drill Plan - Eagle Area

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/126240_830d44f7f4b1799a_002full.jpg





Table 1: Reliance 2022 RC Drilling - pXRF Results Summary

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/126240_830d44f7f4b1799a_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126240