Queensland Gold Hills Completes Inaugural Drill Program at the Big Hill Gold Property in Queensland, Australia

Vancouver, June 2, 2022 - Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (TSXV: OZAU) (OTCQB: MNNFF) (FSE: MB3) ("Queensland Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the inaugural drill campaign at our Big Hill property, located in the historic Talgai Goldfield of Queensland, Australia. At total of 1457 metres of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling was completed in 11 holes. All samples have been shipped to the analytical lab (ALS Global - Brisbane) for assaying, with results pending.

The objective of the drill program was to gain deeper understanding of the nature and location of the feeder systems beneath the historical workings of the Queenslander mine. All drill holes intersected the Queenslander vein system, providing sufficient samples to determine the continuity and tenor of mineralization approximately 100 metres down dip from the base of historical workings. Specifically, mineralization was characterized by variably developed quartz veining associated with sericite and pyrite with some arsenopyrite alteration. The vein geometry changes from sub vertical, in the area of historical workings, to dip approximately 70 degrees to the south at depth. The Company looks forward to receiving the assays to better understanding the mineralized veining identified under the historic workings.

Queensland Gold Hills CEO and Director, Blair Way, commented: "The drill program went very well and, as expected, we encountered mineralization below the historical workings where we were targeting exploration. We were able to complete the program on a shorter timeline than was anticipated as we intercepted the veining in sufficient pierce points to effectively evaluate these potential feeder sites. We look forward to announcing assay results in the coming weeks."

Figure 1 Queenslander Workings Multiple Drill Hole Pierce Points

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/126162_2969d141d439c821_001full.jpg

About Big Hill

The Big Hill Gold Property consists of a single Exploration Permit covering 24 square kilometres and encloses two discrete granted mining leases. The permit covers the historic mines of Big Hill, Queenslander, Monte Cristo and Sultan & Taylor of the Talgai Goldfield. Talgai is one of eight historical Goldfields in the broader Warwick-Texas District, active in the late 19th century, which include Canal Creek, Thanes Creek, Leyburn, Palgrave, Pikedale, Lucky Valley and MacDonald Goldfields. These supported both alluvial and reef mining, with the Queenslander Mine distinguishing itself as the first lode gold mine in the state of Queensland with a total production of 4.1Koz of gold at an average grade of 50g/t with some early crushings reported up to 4000g/t. The bulk of production in the historical mines in the Warwick-Texas District occurred from initial discovery in 1864 until the early 1900s. Small-scale activity continued during intermittent periods in the 20th century, with many of the larger historic mines remaining under mining leases but with limited modern exploration to date.

About Queensland Gold Hills Corp.

Queensland Gold Hills is focused on conducting modern systematic exploration in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia. Collectively, the Big Hill Gold Project and the Titan Project cover 110 square kilometers and host 54 high-grade historical gold mines in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District.

Forward-Looking Statements

