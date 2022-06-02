Carlyle Receives Newton Project Exploration Permit

Vancouver, June 2, 2022 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 20, 2022, the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (the "Ministry") has awarded Carlyle its Mines Act (British Columbia) permit (the "Permit") to conduct exploration activities on its 100% owned Newton Project located in the Clinton Mining Division of the Province of British Columbia (the "Newton Project").

Morgan Good, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carlyle, commented: "The Company is pleased to announce its Notice of Work Permit Application filed with the Ministry, has been accepted and approved. Carlyle is looking forward to the 2022 exploration season at its 100% owned Newton Project. The phase 1 exploration strategy is expected to commence in early summer. We are also delighted to be able to move forward and continue building our relationship with the Ministry, as well as the respective First Nations in the Newton Project area."

The Permit, which was originally submitted by Carlyle on February 10, 2021, authorizes exploration activities for a proposed 5-year, area-based work system and exploration program at the Company's Newton Project.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Gold Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. The Company also holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the promising Sunset property located in the Vancouver Mining Division near Pemberton, B.C. Carlyle is based in Vancouver, B.C., and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC".

