Visionary Gold Corp Stakes Claims at New Anderson Ridge Property and Samples up to 15.95 g/t Gold, 6.18% Copper and 27.7 g/t Silver

Vancouver, June 2, 2022 - Visionary Gold Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of several new gold and copper exploration targets on its recently-staked Anderson Ridge claims located 32 kilometres ("km") west of the Wolf Gold Project in Fremont County, Wyoming. A total of 135 rock chip samples and 22 soil samples have been collected, including high-grade samples of up to 15.95 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 27.7 g/t silver, and a separate sample of up to 6.18% copper.

CEO Wes Adams comments: "We came to central Wyoming eighteen months ago and began systematically exploring a historically productive orogenic gold belt using modern techniques resulting in the discovery of multiple styles of gold and copper mineralization regionally. It is rare to identify as many prospects as we have in our first full season of exploration, and especially rare that each of Visionary's prospects are near powerlines, accessible by road and located within an hour's drive of our headquarters in Lander, Wyoming. We are already advancing our recently announced Tin Cup and Black Rock prospects with geophysical surveys, and are moving toward drilling our Wolf, Black Rock and Lewiston-Miz targets in July. These new discoveries at Anderson Ridge represent exciting new targets, which are a key part of our project pipeline. Drilling multiple targets this year, whilst advancing others, provides the Company the best chance for success in both the near and long-term."

Anderson Ridge Property

Visionary's Anderson Ridge Property is located approximately 32 km northeast of the Company's Wolf Gold Project and 50 km southwest of Lander, Wyoming. It consists of four separate contiguous claim blocks covering an area of approximately 4200 acres (17 square km). Gold and copper values were collected from veins and interpreted shear zones within a regional fault corridor, adjacent to granitic intrusives. Mineralization at Anderson Ridge displays similar geochemistry to Visionary's previously announced Lewiston-Miz target, where elevated levels of pathfinder elements including arsenic, bismuth, tungsten, and tellurium are present in high-grade gold and copper samples. Both targets have been interpreted as structurally controlled orogenic gold targets with possible secondary silver and copper mineralization. Additional geologic mapping, soil sampling and magnetic surveying on the Anderson Ridge claims will be the next steps toward identifying specific drill targets.

Select rock samples from the Anderson Ridge Property are listed in Table 1. Sample results range from below the detection limit up to the values shown in the table below.

Table 1: Select Rock Chip Samples from Anderson Ridge Property

Sample Silver

g/t Gold

g/t Copper

% VGR000640 27.70 15.95 0.23 VGR000142 22.30 14.20 0.33 VGR000141 13.60 10.20 0.15 VGR000639 13.10 6.82 0.43 VGR000391 n/s 5.08 n/s VGR000684 7.25 4.11 0.13 VGR000712 0.28 3.56 3.17 VGR000398 n/s 2.99 n/s VGR000719 0.30 2.24 2.15 VGR7172106 0.00 1.17 n/s VGR000139 1.62 0.99 1.16 VGR7172105 n/s 0.76 n/s VGR000716 0.80 0.18 6.18 VGR000076 0.29 0.02 3.18



*n/s = no analysis







Figure 2. Geologic Map of South Pass Granite Greenstone Belt with Locations of Prospects at Anderson Ridge Property



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4047/126238_6361d43ad4815bef_001full.jpg

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Technical Disclosure

Rock and Soil Sample QA/QC

Rock samples were analyzed by crushing and pulverizing 250g to >85% passing 70 microns, final analysis is by 30g fire assay (Au-ICP21). Additionally select rock samples were analyzed by aqua regia digestion on the prepared pulps (crushing and pulverizing 250g to >85% passing 70 microns) and analyzed my ICP-MS for 41 elements (ME-MS41). Note, due to the sample charge size used of 0.5g in ME-MS41 Au determinations using this method are semi-quantitative.

Soil samples were collected by hand using long-nosed shovels from C horizon soils where possible. Approximately 0.5 kilograms of soil sample was collected; organic material and gravel were removed from the sample. Samples were kept at the Company's secure, locked storage facility until shipped direct to ALS Geochemistry's preparation laboratory in Elko, Nevada. Soils were then dried at 60 degrees Celsius and sieved to 180 microns (80 mesh). Twenty-five grams of sample is digested with Aqua Regia and analyzed by ICP-MS. Multielement analysis was carried out by ALS Geochemistry of Reno, NV (Code: AuME-ST43), a super trace multielement package that analyzes for 53 elements including Au, platinum ("Pt") and palladium ("Pd").

QA/QC included the following: industry certified standards were inserted into the sample stream along with analytical blank material at the Company's secure facility; sample duplicates were collected in the field. 153 QA/QC samples of 3211 total soil samples were applied to the sample stream, or approximately 5 percent.

About Visionary Gold Corp.

Visionary Gold Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on making new precious and base metals discoveries in Fremont County, Wyoming. Visionary's mission is to explore responsibly and to develop resources in a manner that is acceptable to all stakeholders. While central Wyoming has a strong mining history, it has never been systematically explored using modern techniques. The Company now controls a land package greater than 50 square kilometres with numerous drill ready targets, all accessible by road and within a one-hour drive from Visionary's US headquarters in Lander Wyoming.

Technical Disclosure Advisory

The scientific and technical information in this announcement as it relates to exploration results at the Anderson Ridge Prospect is based on information reviewed by Mr. Alan Roberts. Mr Roberts (MSc: Mineral Exploration & Geophysics) is a Senior Consultant to Visionary Gold Corp. and is a Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG: CPG#11260) through the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG), an organization whose members are recognized as Qualified Persons pursuant to NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr Roberts has sufficient experience in the exploration and development of the style of mineralisation under consideration to act as a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Roberts consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. Roberts is an independent consultant to the company.

It should be noted that the potential quantity and grade of the exploration targets disclosed in this press release is conceptual in nature, that there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource as per the NI 43-101 reporting standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to analysis of core samples and other plans for Visionary's 2022 exploration program, expectations for the Black Rock and Tin Cup prospects, including expected results from a geophysical survey currently in progress, and further drilling and exploration progress. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic and regulatory risks; capital and operating costs varying significantly from management estimates; timing of the provision of services by third parties; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry generally. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

