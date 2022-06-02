Pantera Silver Adds Capital Markets Veteran to Board of Directors

Vancouver, June 2, 2022 - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Joe Gray has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors bringing significant capital markets and project financing experience to the Company.

Mr. Gray has over 12 years' experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry. Since 2010, Mr. Gray has been manager of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance services at Lion One Metals (TSXV: LIO), an advanced stage gold company in Fiji. Mr. Gray has been involved in all three stages of the company's development from early exploration, development and construction, and has been instrumental in the successful completion of over $130 million dollars raised for Lion One.

"Mr. Gray has worked in the capital markets of junior exploration and development for over twelve years with Lion One Metals, an advanced high grade gold project in Fiji. Mr. Gray is well known in the capital finance markets and has built an international network within the precious metals market and will prove to be a valued addition to our team," stated Mr. Jay Roberge, President of Pantera Silver Corp.

Mr. Gray stated, "I'm excited to work with the Pantera team and contribute to the exploration and advancement of the Company's highly prospective Nuevo Taxco Silver Project. These are very exciting times for previous metals with an interesting setup for silver playing a growing role in electronic power efficiencies within the new green economy."

In addition, the Board of Directors of the Company has authorized the granting of incentive stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase 300,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 CAD per share for a five-year term expiring June 1, 2027. The stock options are being granted to certain directors and advisors of the Company.

About Pantera Silver Corp.

Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing a diverse portfolio of mineral projects through collaborative partnerships and highly experienced technical teams. Pantera will continue to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities that build lasting relationships through honest and respectful business and environmental practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jay Roberge"

CEO/Chairman

Pantera Silver Corp.

panterasilvercorp@gmail.com

http://www.panterasilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward looking statements and the forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver Corp. disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126249