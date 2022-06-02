Secova Announces Appointment of New CEO to Drive Montauban Into Full Production

VANCOUVER - June 2nd, 2022 - Secova Metals Corp. ("Secova" or the "Company") (CSE: SEK, Frankfurt: N4UP, OTC: SEKZF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean Yves Therien as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Therien has more than 12 years of senior management experience in mining and green mining technologies. Mr. Therien was instrumental in the restructuring of G.E.T.T. Gold Inc., formerly Nippon Dragon Resources Inc, a publicly traded hybrid mining and technology company where he remains as corporate development advisor. Mr. Therien maintains an extensive network of contacts in North America and around the globe. Mr. Therien received a BA Degree in Finance from UQAM.

"Jean-Yves is the right leader at the right time for Secova," stated Mr. Paul Mastantuono, Secova's Chief Operating Officer. Jean-Yves's financial background and business development skills coupled with his experience in management and mining will help Secova secure and develop partnerships and strategic alliances. We believe his strong leadership experience and steadfast commitment to excellence will help Secova in bringing the Montauban Gold and Silver project into full production.

"I am very excited to be joining the Secova team," said Jean-Yves Therien. "I strongly believe that Secova has a unique project and great business model and look forward to working closely with Paul, who will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer, in unlocking the full potential of the Montauban Gold and Silver project.

About the Company

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec.

Secova will use its expertise in early-stage exploration to create shareholder value by attempting to prove out and process the resource in these assets.

