K9 Gold to Resume Drilling at Stony Lake

Vancouver, June 2, 2022 - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: WDFCF) ("K9" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for the upcoming 2022 exploration field season. The main emphasis of the program will be a diamond drill program with a minimum of 4000 meters. The program will focus on the Jumper's Pond area, following up on the highly successful 2021 program. That program intersected multiple wide, well-mineralized zones, including 65.10 m averaging 0.78 g/t Au in hole JP21-022.

The Company will host an Investors' Call on Wednesday June 8, 2022, at 10:00 am Pacific time (1:00 pm Eastern) to discuss the plans for the 2022 exploration program. Please use the following link to join the call:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us05web.zoom.us/j/89054265885?pwd=WExyQUpkelRQcVd5a0FHaFQwbkRkdz09

The previously announced program of additional sampling, to fill-in open-ended intervals of gold mineralization from the 2021 drilling, has been completed, with 86 additional samples being submitted for analysis. Crews are now preparing to mobilize to central Newfoundland for the drill program. In addition, ground follow-up is planned to further investigate multiple highly anomalous soil samples encountered in the summer of 2021.

About Stony Lake Project

The Stony Lake property lies within the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt of the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland, lying parallel to that of New Found Gold's Queensway project, along the prolific Dog Bay Line. The project covers 13,625 ha and 27 kilometers of favorable trend between Sokomon's Moosehead discovery immediately to the northeast and Marathon's Valentine Lake deposit to the southwest. Excellent infrastructure exists on the project lands and in the surrounding area.

At Stony Lake, ground prospecting and sampling has led to the identification of seven broad areas of highly anomalous to low grade (up to 4.0 g/t Au) to high grade (>4.0 g/t Au) gold mineralization. Following up on the prospecting work, systematic exploration with property-wide airborne geophysical and extensive soil sampling, plus two large grids of IP ground geophysical survey, has led to the interpretation of about 100 anomalies, at least ten of which are rated as high priority drill targets. The 2021 drilling program has added to the potential of the project with multiple very wide intersections of substantial gold mineralization.

About K9 Gold Corp

K9 Gold Corp. has assembled a highly-experienced and dynamic team to explore its Stony Lake Project. The project has been acquired from District Copper Corp. by an option agreement, whereby K9 can earn up to a 100% interest in the project (see Company release dated July 30, 2020). The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Desert Eagle Vanadium-Uranium project located in the historic Henry Mountains Mining District in SE Utah. The area has seen extensive historic vanadium and uranium mining and is close to Anfield Energy Inc.'s Shootaring Canyon mill.

Chris M. Healey, P. Geo, Chief Geologist and a Director of K9 Gold Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release, and consents to its release.

