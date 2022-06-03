Benjamin Hill Announces Drill Results from El Fierro Exploration Zone

Vancouver, June 3, 2022 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTC Pink: BNNHF) ("BHM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the Sonora Gold Project. This round of assays focused on mineralized structures in the El Fierro Zone (see Figure 1). The drilling program explored for the presence and continuity of metallic mineralization found in outcroppings at surface in epithermal veins, skarn zones and hydrothermal breccias. BHM also tested for a possible magmatic source of mineralization as indicated by chargeability highs in the recent IP/Resistivity geophysical survey.





Figure 1: Major Vein Structures and Drill Hole Locations in the El Fierro Exploration Zone

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/126345_5173c8d6c45f4a2e_001full.jpg

The El Fierro Zone area encompasses 958 hectares out of a total 6391 hectares on the Project. Eleven exploratory drill holes totalling 1,589 meters were completed to test two vein systems and a skarn occurrence. The first vein system oriented in a northwest - southeast direction, dipping shallowly to the northeast and is mapped at surface approaching 1.2 km in length (see Figure 1 above). These veins are composed of quartz-barite with sulfides and primary oxides. The second vein system contains a sets of parallel vein breccias striking northeast to southwest and dipping steeply to the southeast. The veins are composed of quartz, with primary sulfides, primary oxides, and hydroxides. The second vein system is mapped at surface for 3.9 km. All the veins are hosted in granites and a volcano-sedimentary sequence.

The El Fierro Zone also hosts artisanal pits and shallow shafts, developed for the exploitation of quartz-barite veins-breccias containing copper mineralization.





Figure 2: Geological Map and drill hole cross section showing drill holes and major structures

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/126345_5173c8d6c45f4a2e_002full.jpg

The results of the program are very encouraging with drill holes SGB-22-19, SGB-22-20, SGB-22-21, SGB-22-23, SGB-22-26, SGB-22-27, and SGB-22-31 intersecting mineralized veins of the first vein system. Figure 2 shows a geological map and a projected cross section that illustrates a possible interpretation of vein continuity between boreholes.

Highlights include:

SGB-22-23 - 1.25 m of 0.25% Cu from 18.5 m - 19.75m

SGB-22-24 - 1.25 m of 0.67 % Cu from 26.5 m - 27.75 m

SGB-22-26 - 0.95 m of 0.39 g/t Au from 4.35 m - 5.3 m, and a 2 nd intersection with an additional 1.5 m of 0.25% Cu from 4.35 m - 8.0 m

intersection with an additional 1.5 m of 0.25% Cu from 4.35 m - 8.0 m Including 1.45 m of 0.26% Cu from 5.3 m - 6.75 m, 1.5 m of 0.25% Cu from 42.3 m - 43.8 m, and 0.95 m with 0.39 g/t Au. SGB-22-27 - 1.7 m of 0.25 % Cu from 52.85 m to 54.55 m, a second interval of 3.1 m of 0.70% Cu, with 1.1 m of 1.44 % Cu from 90.8 m - 93.9 m

Previously reported drill hole SGB-22-21: 3 m of 3.54% Cu in drill hole Including 0.6 m of 10% Cu, 2.11 g/t Au and 52 g/t Ag from 11.5 m - 14.6 m

Drill holes SGB-22-28, SGB-22-29 and SGB-22-30 intersected the second vein system which strikes north-east south-west and dips steeply to the southeast. Notably, drill hole SGB-22-30 cut several veins composed of quartz, sulfides, primary oxides and hydroxides.

Drill hole SGB-22-24 encountered disseminated copper oxide mineralization in a skarn.

SGB-22-30 - 0.4 m of 4.42 g/t Au from 127.8 m -128.2 m and 0.45 m of 0.55 % Cu and 0.4 g/t Au from 184.8 m - 185.25 m

SGB-22-31 - 1.8 m of 0.41 % Cu, with 0.5 m with 0.36 g/t Au.

Note: Further work is required to better understand the structural controls on mineralization and the true widths of mineralization.





Table 1. Assay Highlights from the El Fierro Exploration Area

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/126345_5173c8d6c45f4a2e_003full.jpg

Benjamin Hill Mining President Greg Bronson stated: "The El Fierro area hosts several prospective mineralized veins that have returned encouraging copper and gold assays from near surface intervals. Additionally, good gold assays at depth confirm a metals enriched hydrothermal system that merits further investigation".

Quality Assurance and Control:

Samples from drill holes 001-007 were assayed by Bureau Veritas Laboratories. All rock samples were selected by company geologists. All core was transported from the drill location to the company's core logging facility in Benjamin Hill, Sonora, Mexico. Each core was sawn into two halves. Samples were taken from one half of the cut core. Sample tags were placed into each bag before being sealed and then transported by company truck directly the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (BVM) in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the BVM laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized with the sample pulps being sent airfreight for analysis to BVM in Vancouver, B.C. for 45-element ICP-MS analysis after modified 4 acids aqua regia digestion. Gold assays are determined by 30-gram fire assay fusion with an ICP-ES finish. Laboratory control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were inserted by the laboratory into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the quality assurance/quality control protocol. Both Hermosillo and Vancouver BVM facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited.

A management decision was made to change laboratory partners to SGS de Mexico S.A. de C.V. Laboratories for drill holes 008-034 to ensure the timely delivery of the results to guide the project and provide information to shareholders.

Samples were delivered to SGS de Mexico S.A. de C.V. Laboratories (SGS) in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico for sample preparation and pulps were shipped to SGS Laboratories in Durango, Durango, Mexico for analyses. As stated previously, all rock samples were selected by company geologists. All core was transported from the drill location to the company's core logging facility in Benjamin Hill, Sonora, Mexico. Each core was sawn into two halves. Samples were taken from one half of the cut core. Sample tags were placed into each bag before being sealed and then transported by company truck directly to SGS in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico for sample preparation. Sample pulps were shipped to SGS in Durango, Durango, Mexico for analyses. At the SGS laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized with the sample pulps analysed for 34-element ICP-OES analysis after aqua regia digestion. Gold assays are determined by 50-gram fire assay fusion with an ICP-OES finish. Copper assays that initially ran above 10,000ppm were rerun using ICP-OES analysis to obtain accurate assay values. Laboratory control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were inserted by the laboratory into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the quality assurance/quality control protocol. Both Hermosillo and Durango SGS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited with ISO 17034 certification.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo, President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company's Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp's San Francisco mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126345