AFR NuVenture Resources Inc. Holds Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 03, 2022 - AFR NuVenture Resources Inc. (TSXV:AFR) ("AFR" or the "Company") announces that it held its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders on June 1, 2022, at which all matters proposed by management were approved, supported by 100% of the votes of the shareholders who voted at the meeting.

All directors were re-elected to the Board and, at the directors' meeting following the shareholders' meeting, management was re-appointed for the ensuing year. John O'Donnell continues to preside as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, while Errol Farr remains as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

The Company is also pleased to announce a new corporate presentation has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) accompanying this press release and on the Company's website (afrnuventure.com). Also filed is the amended stock option plan which was approved by the shareholders. The plan was amended to comply with the new requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange which were recently published.

The Company has entered into a diamond drill contract with respect to its proposed program on its project in New Brunswick, Canada (see new corporate presentation) and drilling is expected to commence around the end of this month or early July. The Company is analysing the recent geophysical reports received concerning the Silver Bell-St. Lawrence project in Montana (see new corporate presentation) to determine appropriate drill targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John F. O'Donnell"

John F. O'Donnell, Chairman and CEO

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.afrnuventure.com .

Douglas Hunter, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical information contained in this press release.

