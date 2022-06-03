S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, June 3, 2022 - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 20, 2022:

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX - June 20, 2022

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ADDED Definity Financial Corporation (TSX:LEVHUTMRELEV Financials Property & Casualty Insurance ADDED Filo Mining Corp. (TSX:FIL) Materials Diversified Metals & Mining ADDED Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD) Energy Oil & Gas Drilling ADDED Pason Systems Inc (TSX:PSI) Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ADDED Spartan Delta Corp. (TSX:SDE) Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DELETED Cascades Inc (TSX:CAS) Materials Paper Packaging DELETED Docebo Inc. (TSX:DCBO) Information Technology Application Software DELETED Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT) Information Technology Application Software DELETED Lion Electric Company (TSX:LEV) Industrials Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks DELETED Martinrea International Inc (TSX:MRE) Consumer Discretionary Auto Parts & Equipment DELETED WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL) Health Care Health Care Services

