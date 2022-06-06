Orosur Mining Inc Announces Shareholder/Investor Meeting and Presentation

LONDON, June 6, 2022 - Orosur Mining Inc. (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI),the South American focused minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Columbia, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, is pleased to announce it will be hosting a Shareholder/Investor meeting and presentation, followed by a Q&A session, at 6.00pm on 28 June 2022 at 1 America Square Conference Centre, 17 Crosswall Street, London EC3N 2LB.
Louis Castro, Executive Chairman and Brad George, CEO, welcome the opportunity to host the meeting and are looking forward to meeting existing and prospective investors.
Pre-registration is required for attendance to the meeting. To confirm attendance please email orosur@flagstaffcomms.com.
No new material information will be released at the meeting.
For further information visit www.orosur.ca, follow on twitter @orosurm or contact:
Tim Thompson Mark Edwards Fergus Mellon Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474 orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
