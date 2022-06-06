Nevada Sunrise Discovers 327.7 Mg/L Lithium in Water Analyses over 220 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, June 6, 2022 - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that highly-significant values of lithium have been detected in water samples collected from boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02, drilled in the inaugural 2022 drilling program at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The water samples from both boreholes contain dissolved lithium in a calcium/magnesium carbonate-type brine that was not easily recognized on site during the drilling program due to the presence of high levels of suspended solids.

Water samples from borehole GEM-22-01 averaged 327.7 milligrams per litre ("mg/L") lithium over 220 feet (67.07 metres) from 600 to 820 feet with a peak value of 519 mg/L lithium. Water samples from borehole GEM22-02 returned an average of 116.28 mg/L lithium over 460 feet (140.24 metres) from 600 to 1,120 feet (201.22 to 341.46 metres) with a peak value of 286.0 mg/L lithium (see Table 1 below).

Table 1: Results of Lithium-in-Water Samples for boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02

Borehole GEM22-01 Water Sample Results Interval Thickness Average Lithium (mg/L) From To From To Feet Metres 600 820 182.93 250.00 220 67.07 327.7 including 600 640 182.93 195.12 40 12.20 465.0 and 720 740 219.51 225.61 20 6.1 437.0 and 760 800 231.71 243.90 40 12.2 487.5 Borehole GEM22-02 Water Sample Results Interval Thickness Average Lithium (mg/L) From To From To Feet Metres 660 1120 201.22 341.46 460 140.24 116.28 including 660 680 201.22 207.32 20 6.10 274.0 and 880 900 268.29 274.39 20 6.10 284.0 and 1060 1120 323.17 341.46 60 18.29 195.93 including 1100 1120 335.37 341.46 20 6.10 286.0

Notes:

1. Lithium concentrations in GEM22-01 water samples ranged from 137 mg/L to 519 mg/L in the 220 foot (67.07 metres) thick zone from 600 to 820 feet (182.93 to 250 metres). 2. The 60-foot zone sampled from 820 to 880 feet (250 to 268.3 metres) in GEM22-01 contained no significant lithium values. 3. Lithium concentrations in GEM22-02 water samples ranged from "not detected" to 286mg/L in the 460- foot (140.24 metre) thick zone from 660 to 1120 feet (201.22 to 341.46 metres).

About the 2022 Gemini Drilling Program

Nevada Sunrise drilled two reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini in March and April 2022. The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical time domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") surveys (see Figure 1 below). The results from the first two holes at Gemini represent a new discovery of lithium-bearing sediments and lithium-in-water in the western Lida Valley, which has not been historically drill tested for lithium mineralization. Lithium-in-sediment values were significant:

GEM22-01 averaged 1,203.41 parts per million ("ppm") lithium over 580 feet (176.83 metres), from 320 to 900 feet (97.56 to 274.39 metres) including 1,578.19 ppm lithium over 300 feet (91.46 metres) from 480 to 780 feet (146.34 to 237.8 metres).

GEM22-02 averaged 1,101.73 parts per million ("ppm") lithium over 730 feet (222.56 metres) from 390 to 1,120 feet (118.90 to 341.46 metres), including 2,217.69 ppm lithium over 130 feet (39.63 metres) from 990 to 1,120 feet (301.83 to 341.46 metres) and 3,304.34 ppm lithium over 50 feet (15.24 metres) from 1,070 to 1,120 feet (326.22 to 341.46 metres).

Nevada Sunrise is evaluating the 2022 water and sediment sampling results in detail. These analytical results and preliminary research by the Company suggest that the Gemini lithium deposit is an example of the claystone deposit model situated in a closed arid basin, similar to lithium deposits found in the Clayton Valley and at other sedimentary-hosted lithium deposits in Nevada.

The host horizons at Gemini are dark green-gray to black volcanic ash-rich lacustrine sediments containing significant amounts of clay. High lithium concentrations are accompanied by high calcium and magnesium concentrations. The highest lithium concentrations in sediment samples are associated with dark gray/green to black, organic-rich claystone intervals. Brine samples from these intervals also carry the highest lithium concentrations found in groundwater. Further testing is required to identify the lithium-rich clay minerals and the source of the lithium-bearing brine found at Gemini.

Additional drilling is planned following receipt of an amendment to the current Bureau of Land Management drilling permit, which will be required to cover the Company's newly-expanded land position. In April and May 2022, Nevada Sunrise staked 288 unpatented lode claims totaling 5,760 acres (1,756 hectares) over the outline of the gravity low to effectively cover the possible extent of the lithium-bearing clay layers. Follow-up geophysical TDEM surveys were completed at Gemini in May 2022 within the interpreted area of the historical gravity low to better map and assess the conductive layers first detected by Nevada Sunrise in 2016 (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 12, 2022). The new geophysical results are being compiled and interpreted.

For further information on Gemini, including location maps and photos please visit our website at:

Gemini Lithium | Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 407 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County, approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada. The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966. Nevada Sunrise expanded the size of the Project by staking 80 new unpatented placer claims in March 2022, and 288 additional unpatented lode claims in April and May 2022.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada. Under the laws of Nevada, water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit. Drill pads and access roads remain in place at Gemini with an active drilling permit.

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

Water Sample Collection and Analysis

Water parameters including TDS, conductivity, temperature, and pH values were obtained in the field by direct measurement with a handheld Hanna Model 98194 Multiparameter Meter, which meets Good Laboratory Practice (as proscribed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) for calibration and measurement. All depth measurements reported, including sample and interval widths are down-hole. As holes are oriented vertical and geologic stratigraphy is primarily horizontal to sub-horizontal, downhole measurements are assumed to be close to true thickness.

Thirty-seven (37) groundwater samples were collected at 20-foot (6.1-metre) intervals and sent to Western Environmental Testing Laboratory in Reno, Nevada under project chain-of-custody protocols for analysis. Industry standard methods for examination of water were employed by the laboratory. General chemistry testing included analysis for specific gravity, total hardness, total alkalinity, bicarbonate, carbonate, hydroxide, total dissolved solids (TDS) and electrical conductivity. Anions (chloride, sulfate) were analyzed by ion chromatography. Trace metals (lithium, magnesium, boron, calcium, potassium, strontium, and sodium) were analyzed by inductively coupled plasma-optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES) methods.

Sediment Sample Collection and Analysis

Sediment samples described in this new release are a composite of material collected from the rotary splitter in the RC drilling rig, which produces a continuous, representative 3 to 5 kilogram sample for each sample interval. Samples were submitted to American Assay and ALS in Reno, NV and were analyzed utilizing a multi-element ICP-AES method. Specifically, the analytical method involves aqua regia digestion of the sample followed by the inductively coupled plasma (ICP) technique to ionize the sample, and atomic emission spectrometry (AES) to determine elemental concentrations. Duplicates, field blanks, and certified reference standards were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to ensure accuracy of the analytical method.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr., CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture with New Placer Dome Gold Corp. (TSXV: NGLD) at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1.

1Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV, with Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC) holding an 85% participating interest.

