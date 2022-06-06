USCM Announces Investor Relations Agreement with Promethean

Vancouver, June 6, 2022 - US Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: USCM) ("USCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Promethean Marketing, Inc. ("Promethean"), a marketing company duly incorporated and existing under the laws of the State of Maryland, to perform certain services for the Company, including Investor Relations Activities, as defined in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws.

Pursuant to an agreement entered into with Promethean (the "Agreement"), Promethean intends to work with the Company to provide advertising, corporate marketing and investor awareness services, including, but not limited to, content creation management, author sourcing, project management and media distribution. Promethean will receive an initial creation budget of USD$50,000, which will be used to fund the creation of marketing materials and will be paid prior to the commencement of Promethean's services. Additionally, the Company will make a minimum commitment of USD$300,000 towards a digital marketing budget for a period of three months (the "Term"), which shall be paid upon signing of the Agreement. Payments to Promethean will occur at the end of each month after the applicable digital marketing services are rendered, and the amount paid each month will be based on the services that are rendered in such month. After the expiry of the Term, the Agreement will continue on a month-to-month basis thereafter unless terminated by either party. The Agreement may be terminated at the discretion of either party at any time upon thirty (30) days' written notice.

Promethean is based in Maryland, USA and provides public disclosure solutions to a number of issuers across a variety of industry segments. William Kaitz, President of Promethean, owns 90% of Promethean, and Kailyn White, Vice-President of Promethean, owns 10% of Promethean. To the best of the Company's knowledge Promethean does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. Promethean is at arm's length to the Company. Promethean will provide the Company with an opportunity to review all content describing the Company generated on behalf of Promethean prior to its publication, and Promethean will not publish or distribute any content without the prior approval of the Company.

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Pursuant to option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's assets consist of two option agreements, each providing USCM with the right to acquire a 100% interest in two mineral exploration projects. These projects include the Clayton Ridge Lithium Property, consisting of 180 unpatented mining claims, located in Nevada, and the Haynes Cobalt Property, consisting of 23 lode claims, located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the US. USCM intends to explore and develop critical metals assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of US interests and that contribute to the US maintaining its leading global position in the green energy economy and technology.

For further information please contact:

Darren Collins

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Telephone: +1 (786) 633-1756

Email: dcollins@uscmcorp.com

