Green Battery Minerals Inc. Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

VANCOUVER - Vancouver, British Columbia, | June 6rd , 2022 - Green Battery Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:GEM) (OTC:GBMIF) (Frankfurt:BR2P) (WKN:A2QENP), is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities.

Tom Yingling, President and CEO States: "We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce Green Battery Minerals Inc. profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We choose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message, we wish to communicate to the investing public,"

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Green Battery Minerals Inc. will be a cash consideration of up to $7,000 CAD, starting June 1st, 2022, for a period of four months ending on September 30th, 2021, and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly in Green Battery Minerals Inc. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such interest.

About the Berkwood Graphite Project

The Berkwood Graphite Project is located within the jurisdiction of Quebec, in the Manicouagan Regional County Municipality, three hours driving time from the city of Baie-Comeau. Easy access is provided via a major secondary road and numerous tertiary and forest roads that traverse the property.

The current mineral resource at the Berkwood Graphite Project includes in-pit constrained resource totalling 1,755,300 tonnes of indicated resources at 17.00 % Cgr and 1,526,400 tonnes in inferred resources at 16.39 % Cgr.

In-pit Resource at Lac Gueret South Project (rounded numbers)



The mineral resource estimates above are described in the technical report entitled, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lac Gueret South Graphite Property, Quebec, Canada. With an Effective date of June 19th, 2019, dated June 30th, 2019, by Edward Lyons, PGeo., Florent Baril, ing., and Claude Duplessis, ing. Link to Report:

https://greenbatteryminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/ReportFINAL_compressed.pdf

Qualified Person: Luke van der Meer (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years of collective experience with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them as well. The Green Battery Minerals management team's most recent success is discovering the Berkwood graphite deposit in Northern Québec. Green Battery Minerals owns 100% of this asset and the Company's shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Green Battery Minerals lnc.

'Thomas Yingling'

President, CEO & Director

