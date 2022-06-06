Thor Explorations Ltd: Director & PDMR Dealing

Vancouver, June 6, 2022 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that Adrian Coates, Non-Executive Chairman, and Ben Hodges, outgoing Chief Financial Officer, have both carried out "Bed and ISA" transactions, having transferred 110,925 and 110,926 Common Shares respectively from their share dealing accounts into ISA accounts.

The beneficial holding of Mr Coates and Mr Hodges remain unchanged following this transaction. Mr Coates retains a beneficial interest in 1,350,000 Common Shares representing approximately 0.21% of the total issued share capital in the Company, and Mr Hodges retains a beneficial interest in 460,000 Common Shares representing approximately 0.07% of the total issued share capital in the Company.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Adrian Coates 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd. b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Common Shares of no par value CA8851491040 b) Nature of the transaction(s) Sale of Common Shares from share dealing account Purchase of Common Shares into ISA account c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 18 pence 110,925 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price(s) Volume(s) 18 pence 110,925 e) Date of the transaction 31 May 2022 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ben Hodges 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Outgoing Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd. b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Common Shares of no par value CA8851491040 b) Nature of the transaction(s) Sale of Common Shares from share dealing account Purchase of Common Shares into ISA account c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 18.03 pence 110,926 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price(s) Volume(s) 18.03 pence 110,926 e) Date of the transaction 01 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

