Jervois Appoints Alicia Brown as Group Manager - External Affairs

15:30 Uhr  |  The Newswire

Highlights:

  • Alicia Brown to join Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois") as Group Manager - External Affairs, based at the Company's corporate office in Melbourne, Australia.

  • Ms. Brown brings valuable experience in mergers and acquisitions and external relations from prior roles with MMG Ltd and the Australian Federal Government.

  • Role will focus on maximising the effectiveness of Jervois' relationship with key government stakeholders across all jurisdictions where the company operates.

Victoria, Australia - The Newswire - June 6, 2022, Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to announce Alicia Brown has joined as Group Manager - External Affairs, starting today at the Company's corporate office in Melbourne, Australia.

Ms. Brown is joining Jervois with more than 25 years of experience, including three years with the Australian Government Department of Defence based in Canberra, and 12 years in leadership roles at global mining company MMG Ltd. ("MMG"). At MMG, Ms. Brown was responsible for leading acquisition and divestment transactions, including management of all key stakeholder relationships and associated regulatory approvals. Prior to her role leading mergers and acquisitions projects, Ms. Brown spearheaded strategic studies and political analysis for MMG and its predecessor companies in Australia.

In her role as Group Manager - External Affairs, Ms. Brown will lead global co-ordination of government relations for Jervois, maximizing effectiveness and alignment of activities to group strategy and management of key relationships. The role also provides Jervois with additional leadership support for the evaluation of future acquisition opportunities or other corporate transactions as circumstances require.

On behalf of Jervois Global Ltd.

Bryce Crocker, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

James May

Chief Financial Officer

Jervois Global

james.may@jervoisglobal.com

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


