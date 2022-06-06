Jervois Appoints Alicia Brown as Group Manager - External Affairs

Highlights:

Alicia Brown to join Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois") as Group Manager - External Affairs, based at the Company's corporate office in Melbourne, Australia.

Ms. Brown brings valuable experience in mergers and acquisitions and external relations from prior roles with MMG Ltd and the Australian Federal Government.

Role will focus on maximising the effectiveness of Jervois' relationship with key government stakeholders across all jurisdictions where the company operates.

Victoria, Australia - The Newswire - June 6, 2022, Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to announce Alicia Brown has joined as Group Manager - External Affairs, starting today at the Company's corporate office in Melbourne, Australia.

Ms. Brown is joining Jervois with more than 25 years of experience, including three years with the Australian Government Department of Defence based in Canberra, and 12 years in leadership roles at global mining company MMG Ltd. ("MMG"). At MMG, Ms. Brown was responsible for leading acquisition and divestment transactions, including management of all key stakeholder relationships and associated regulatory approvals. Prior to her role leading mergers and acquisitions projects, Ms. Brown spearheaded strategic studies and political analysis for MMG and its predecessor companies in Australia.

In her role as Group Manager - External Affairs, Ms. Brown will lead global co-ordination of government relations for Jervois, maximizing effectiveness and alignment of activities to group strategy and management of key relationships. The role also provides Jervois with additional leadership support for the evaluation of future acquisition opportunities or other corporate transactions as circumstances require.

