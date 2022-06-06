Infield Minerals Receives Drilling Permit and Retains Drilling Contractor for Upcoming Campaign at Desperado

VANCOUVER, June 6, 2022 - Infield Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a Notice of Intent ("NOI") permit from the Bureau of Land Management for drilling at its 100% owned Desperado property ("Desperado" or the "Property") in Nevada. The Company has retained the services of Midnight Sun Drilling for the upcoming campaign, which is expected to commence in July 2022. Construction of access roads and drill pads are planned to proceed imminently in preparation for drill mobilization.

Highlights

NOI permit and drilling contract in place to commence the Company's inaugural drilling of Desperado in July 2022

Eight to ten priority targets to be tested for gold-silver mineralization with approximately 2,000 metres of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling

Compelling targets developed by Infield through systematic exploration and modern techniques, are obscured by cover and thus remain untested by previous operators

The 2022 campaign represents the first drilling at the Property in recent decades and is planned to test eight to ten priority targets outlined through systematic exploration. The program consists of approximately 2,000 metres of RC drilling from up to eight permitted drill sites. Priority targets include buried lithological contacts and structural features identified using modern exploration techniques.

"Over the past year, we have progressed the Desperado project from an early stage prospect to a drill ready status. Our systematic exploration process has identified multiple anomalous trends that are prospective for gold and silver, and we are extremely excited to drill test them," stated Evandra Nakano, President and CEO of Infield. Ms. Nakano continued, "Several of our prospective targets are under cover, providing opportunities for discovery in areas overlooked by historical miners."

Hydrothermal Footprint

The Property hosts a large clay alteration footprint covering an area of over 6 km by 4 km, suggesting that a sizeable hydrothermal system existed during mineral emplacement. The clay alteration was detected using an Aster image spectral interpretation, and the prospective ground was further investigated during subsequent field visits in 2021. Sixty rock grab samples were collected and evaluated using a Terraspec Spectrometer, which confirmed the presence of hydrothermal clay minerals such as illite, alunite, kaolinite and minor dickite. The clay altered rocks underlying the Property host several illite-kaolinite associations typical of the low sulphidation epithermal environments common in the nearby Tonopah area and along the Walker Lane trend of Nevada. Significant potential exists across the Property given the productive host environment and scale.

Gold and Silver Distribution

Extensive artisanal mining was conducted in the area during the early 1900s, demonstrating that mineralization was found widely distributed among the clay altered areas. More than one hundred historical workings identified on the Property represent sites where high-grade gold and silver were likely extracted. Sampling of remaining wall rock material from historical mine dumps confirms the presence of anomalous mineralization at or near contacts between andesite and rhyolite where silicified structures are enriched in sulphides (primarily pyrite).

Figure 1: Desperado property map showing permitted drill site locations with alteration, rock samples and historical workings.

(1)See the Company's news release dated March 2, 2022, for reference information.

Target Potential

Historical operators typically exploited formations that were either outcropping or near surface, leaving behind significant potential in areas under cover. Modern exploration techniques, such as induced polarization ("IP") and magnetic geophysical surveys, have been used by Infield to target prospective contacts and structures that are buried under layers of desert gravel and thus have never been previously tested. The chargeability highs associated with some of these targets may represent an increase in sulphide content which is linked to gold and silver mineralization in the area. In the western part of the Property, several historical mine shafts have been observed to extend down mineralized faults. These faults, along with several others, correspond well with the magnetic survey results obtained by Infield in 2021. Fault intersections may represent zones of dilation that are conducive to mineral emplacement, and therefore form strong targets with potential to host considerable concentrations of mineralization.

Figure 2: Desperado property map showing proposed drill holes with chargeability and IP anomalies.

The Company believes that Desperado is well positioned within favourable rocks overlain by a large hydrothermal alteration footprint indicating the potential for a sizable epithermal system, that recent sampling and historical workings demonstrate that the system is mineralized, and that the strongest targets on the Property are obscured by cover and remain untested.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Dufresne, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration for Infield Minerals Corp., and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

The potential quantity and grade of mineralization described herein is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for gold and silver in mining-friendly Nevada. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

