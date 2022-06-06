Blue Thunder Mining Reaffirms Present Management

Toronto, June 6, 2022 - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") wishes to reaffirm the Company's present management and board of directors following its news release of June 2, 2022. This disclosure is intended to clarify and resolve any confusion as to the current composition of the Company's Management and Board irrespective of past disclosure.

The Management of Blue Thunder Mining Inc. is comprised of:

Jean François Métail, President - Geoscientist with thirty years of international experience advancing gold projects from exploration and development to production, Former VP of Exploration and Mineral Resources Management of Detour Gold Corp.

Donna MacLean, Chief Financial Officer - Accountant with more than thirty years experience as CFO and Controller for numerous public and private mineral exploration companies.

Edmond Thorose, Corporate Development - over ten years managing early-stage exploration projects in Canada and abroad, with expertise in identifying and evaluating M&A opportunities.

Namrata Malhotra, Corporate Secretary - An experienced Corporate Secretary to public companies in Canada, with extensive background in corporate governance management and regulatory compliance.

The Board of Directors of the Company is comprised of:

Chad Williams, Director, Non-Executive Chair - Professional mining engineer with capital markets expertise for 29 years, former CEO of Victoria Gold Corp. and senior mining analyst.

Effective June 2, 2022, Mr. Williams is not Interim CEO or Executive Chair of the Company.

Jean-Patrick Lariviere, Director - Investment banker with more than twenty years in banking and corporate finance, former managing partner of a global investment bank.

Louis Gariepy, Director - Geological engineer with more than thirty years of international mining experience, particularly in Quebec and Latin America.

Phil Girard, Director - Entrepreneur with twenty years experience in strategic planning and business development in technology.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

Chad Williams, Director, Non-Executive Chair

For more information, please visit our website above, or contact:

Ms. Christina Slater: cslater@bluethundermining.com

(647) 848-1009

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126655